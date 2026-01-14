3-Day Exhibition Of Domestic Products Opens In Farah

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): A three-day exhibition showcasing domestic products and local manufacturing opened in western Farah province on Wednesday.

The governor emphasized the importance of strengthening domestic production for achieving economic self-sufficiency and urged investors to consider the province for their ventures.

Organized by Wahaj Company in collaboration with the Department of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, the exhibition features 50 booths run by small traders, producers, and artisans from Farah.

Hamza Wahaj, head of Wahaj Company, said the event aims to promote and support local products, including handicrafts, carpets, cleaning materials, food items, and agricultural goods produced by local factories and industrial companies.

Governor Mullah Mohammad Hafez Mujahid described domestic production as a key factor for self-sufficiency and a shared responsibility for all. He encouraged both domestic and foreign investors to invest in sectors such as energy, agriculture, and other industries.

Mujahid added that Farah's extensive agricultural land, available opportunities, and support from the local administration create a favorable environment for investment.

Haji Kamaluddin Noorani, another exhibitor, expressed satisfaction with the event, noting that it benefits industrial growth.

He added that the number of factories in Farah is steadily increasing, and if land is allocated for industrial use and electricity issues are resolved, production could increase up to 20 times.

Jan-Aqa Sargulzai, representative of Farah's Department of Commerce and Industry, said the province's industrial products are sold internationally.

He also noted that Farah has achieved self-sufficiency in chemical fertilizers and cleaning products in the agriculture and cleaning sectors.

This is the first exhibition of its kind in Farah, organized by Wahaj Exhibition Company in partnership with the Department of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.

sa