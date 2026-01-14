Uzbekistan Reaches Key Milestone In The Afghantrans Railway Project
According to Trend News Agency, this move is part of Uzbekistan's broader efforts to strengthen its transit infrastructure and expand its regional role in the transport sector.
Meanwhile, construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway continues actively, as part of Uzbekistan's plans to further enhance its transit capabilities.
In the field of international road transport, Uzbekistan, in collaboration with Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, has introduced an electronic permit system designed to simplify border crossings and improve logistical efficiency.
The Afghan–Trans Railway project will link Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghan territory.
Reports indicate that the railway will span 780 kilometers, with an estimated construction cost of five billion dollars, and preliminary regional studies were completed in August 2022.
