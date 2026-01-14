Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Reaches Key Milestone In The Afghantrans Railway Project

Uzbekistan Reaches Key Milestone In The Afghantrans Railway Project


2026-01-14 02:01:29
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan has announced that the country has resolved key organizational issues related to the Afghan–Trans Railway project and work is now underway to prepare a feasibility study for the initiative.

According to Trend News Agency, this move is part of Uzbekistan's broader efforts to strengthen its transit infrastructure and expand its regional role in the transport sector.

Meanwhile, construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway continues actively, as part of Uzbekistan's plans to further enhance its transit capabilities.

In the field of international road transport, Uzbekistan, in collaboration with Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, has introduced an electronic permit system designed to simplify border crossings and improve logistical efficiency.

The Afghan–Trans Railway project will link Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghan territory.

Reports indicate that the railway will span 780 kilometers, with an estimated construction cost of five billion dollars, and preliminary regional studies were completed in August 2022.

sa

MENAFN14012026000174011037ID1110599734



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search