7-Member Group Detained For Fraudulent Aid Collection In Khost

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested a seven-member gang that allegedly collected money from villagers under the pretexts of distributing aid in southeastern Khost province, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, police headquarters said, the suspects presented themselves as employees of a legitimate organisation and demanded payments from local residents in exchange for registering their names to receive aid.

The arrested suspects include the head of the so-called“fake organisation,” a computer operator, a driver and four female doctors.

The statement explained that the group claimed to be conducting a survey on behalf of UNICEF to distribute aid and charged villagers for name registration in connection with this fictitious survey.

Police seized forged identity cards from the suspects. The case, along with verified evidence and a complete file, will be handed over to the relevant judicial authorities for further action.

hz/sa