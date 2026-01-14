Muttaqi Vows Support For Trade, Foreign Investment

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Foreign Affairs Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has assured the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) of full cooperation in facilitating trade and transit, as well as in providing greater facilities for foreign investors.

According to a statement from the chamber, ACCI Chairman Sayed Karim Hashemi, accompanied by deputy chairmen and several board members, met with Muttaqi at his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Hashemi raised issues related to trade and transit, investment opportunities in Afghanistan, matters concerning ACCI and ways to encourage and attract foreign investors across various sectors of the Afghan economy.

He called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to create additional facilities to more effectively support and attract foreign investment.

In response, Muttaqi welcomed ACCI's proposals and reaffirmed his ministry's full cooperation in facilitating trade and transit, with particular emphasis on improving conditions for foreign investors.

