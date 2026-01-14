Buildingreports And LIV Announce Integration Partnership To Simplify Fire Compliance Reporting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fire and life safety technology leaders partner to streamline inspection reporting, reducing manual steps and improving visibility for facilities and Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs)

SUWANEE, GA, and POCATELLO, ID, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuildingReports, the leading provider of technology-enabled fire and life safety inspection solutions, is proud to announce a new integration partnership with LIV, an industry-leading provider of prevention inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) compliance software for AHJs. The integration makes inspection reporting seamless for service companies, facilities, and the fire prevention bureaus, municipalities, and regulatory agencies that depend on reliable compliance data.

Through this integration, inspection data captured in BuildingReports flows directly into the LIV compliance platform, eliminating duplication and ensuring that all stakeholders have easier access to the reports they need. By centralizing reporting, service companies can reduce administrative workload and focus more on customer service and safety.

This integration partnership delivers:

Streamlined compliance – Reports submitted once through BuildingReports can be accessed directly in LIV for AHJ review

– Reports submitted once through BuildingReports can be accessed directly in LIV for AHJ review Greater transparency – AHJs and facility managers see consistent, reliable inspection results without extra effort.

– AHJs and facility managers see consistent, reliable inspection results without extra effort. Included at no cost for members – All BuildingReports members automatically receive access to the LIV integration at no additional charge, ensuring every user can benefit from simplified reporting and improved connectivity.

– All BuildingReports members automatically receive access to the LIV integration at no additional charge, ensuring every user can benefit from simplified reporting and improved connectivity. Improved efficiency – Fewer manual uploads and reduced back-and-forth between inspection firms, facilities, and AHJs, enabling faster follow-up on deficiencies.

“The LIV integration marks another milestone in our mission to give members tools that make inspections smarter, faster, and more reliable,” said Jason Kronz, CEO/CTO, BuildingReports.“By connecting LIV with BuildingReports, we're helping service providers strengthen community resilience and ensure safer buildings for everyone who depends on them.”

“Our partnership with BuildingReports reflects a shared mission to simplify fire and life safety compliance through innovation and connectivity,” said Chase Norton, CTO of LIV.“By enabling inspection data to flow seamlessly between our platforms, we're eliminating barriers, reducing redundant work, and empowering fire departments and service providers to focus on what matters most, keeping communities safe.”

This collaboration addresses shared customer feedback to reduce the administrative burden and connect inspection data with compliance tools to improve data quality across ITM workflows. It represents another important step toward removing barriers, streamlining workflows, and ensuring stronger compliance outcomes for all parties involved.

BuildingReports is committed to continuing its work with trusted partners like LIV to enhance safety, efficiency, and transparency across the industry.

About BuildingReports: Since 2000, BuildingReports has been dedicated to making buildings safer and compliance easier with trusted digital inspection solutions. Our platform supports inspections for fire protection systems, video and access control security systems, and HVAC equipment - helping ensure safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Today, we power the world's largest network of independent service providers and facility managers, completing inspections in hundreds of thousands of buildings worldwide. With third-party verification and certification built in, every inspection report is accurate, reliable, and fully documented. Users can access data anytime, anywhere, through a standard web browser, giving property managers and stakeholders the confidence and flexibility to make informed decisions. Learn more at

About LIV: LIV is a leading innovator in fire safety and compliance software solutions. Our flagship Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance (ITM) platform empowers fire departments, businesses, and third-party inspectors across the United States to streamline fire safety compliance. By offering real-time tracking, automation, and collaborative tools, LIV simplifies risk assessments, inspection reporting, and regulatory compliance management. Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce fire-related risks, and provide a seamless, technology-driven approach to protecting lives and properties. With a commitment to excellence, LIV is focused on transforming how AHJs manage fire safety standards nationwide. To learn more about LIV visit.

Contact Information:

BuildingReports:

Paul Robertson

Marketing Manager

...

404-662-2278

LIV:

Lauren Chadwick

VP Marketing

...

617-967-3600

