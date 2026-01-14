Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Encore Décor Celebrates 25 Years Of Transforming Corporate And Charity Events In Washington, DC


2026-01-14 02:01:20
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Encore Décor, a leading Washington, DC–based corporate event décor and production company, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026, marking a quarter century of transforming venues into immersive environments for corporate, nonprofit, and mission-driven organizations throughout the DC metro area.

Founded by Ken Rosen, Encore Décor was built on a clear philosophy that continues to guide the company today:“It's all about execution.”

After launching the company as a full-service event florist, Rosen recognized a growing need for a full-scale event décor and production studio. He moved quickly to fill that void, building a design agency capable of executing complex, large-scale corporate and charity events with precision and consistency.

“Our goal has always been to ensure that every design idea is supported by strong systems, experienced teams, and trust because ultimately, that's what clients remember,” Rosen, Founder of Encore Events, says.

Encore Décor's creative direction is led by Encore's President and Creative Director, Sara Rose Harmon, CMP, a corporate event designer known for producing large-scale environments that balance bold visual statements with layered, human-centered details. With more than a decade at Encore Décor, Harmon brings a comprehensive perspective that spans creative direction, event production, and business development.“Designing an event is about creating a feeling before a guest even realizes it,” Harmon, Creative Director, Encore Events, says.“It's the interplay of scale, texture, color, and light that makes a space feel intentional and memorable.”

As Encore Décor enters its next 25 years, Rosen has shifted his focus toward financial stewardship and long-term strategy, ensuring the company's continued growth and stability. Equally central to the company's future is its ongoing commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. Encore Décor proudly supports a range of social service organizations, including Children's National Hospital and Food & Friends, using its platform to contribute to causes that strengthen the community it has long served.“Our work has always been about people - our clients, our team, and the communities we're part of,” Rosen adds.“Reaching 25 years is a milestone, but it's also a starting point for what comes next.”

Encore Décor is a Washington, DC–based corporate event décor and production company specializing in large-scale corporate events, nonprofit fundraisers, and immersive brand environments. Founded in 2000, Encore Décor is known for its commitment to flawless execution, design excellence, and collaborative partnership. Learn more at

EIN Presswire

