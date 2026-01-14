Traveling In 2026: 9 Things The TSA Won't Let You Pack Anymore

MENAFN - Clever Dude) If you're planning to fly in 2026, don't assume last year's packing list still applies. The TSA has quietly updated its prohibited items list, and some of the changes are catching travelers off guard. From tech gadgets to everyday toiletries, several once-innocent items are now flagged at security checkpoints. Knowing what not to pack can save you time, money, and a potential pat-down. Here are nine surprising things the TSA won't let you bring through airport security this year.

1. Smart Luggage Without Removable Batteries

Smart luggage is still allowed, but only if the lithium-ion battery can be removed. TSA agents are cracking down on bags with built-in power banks that can't be detached. These batteries pose a fire risk in cargo holds, and airlines are enforcing the rule more strictly in 2026. If your bag doesn't have a removable battery, you'll be asked to check it without the power source or leave it behind. Always double-check your luggage specs before heading to the airport.

2. Powdered Supplements Over 12 Ounces

Fitness buffs, take note: protein powders and other powdered supplements over 12 ounces are now subject to additional screening. TSA agents may open containers, swab them for explosives, or even confiscate them if they can't be verified. This rule applies to baby formula and drink mixes, too. To avoid delays, pack powders in checked luggage or bring smaller quantities in your carry-on. It's a small change that's causing big headaches at security lines.

3. Full-Size Aerosol Deodorants

Aerosol deodorants over 3.4 ounces are officially banned from carry-ons in 2026, even if they're labeled as travel-friendly. TSA has tightened enforcement on pressurized containers due to increased incidents of leakage and flammability. Stick or roll-on deodorants are still fine, but anything in a spray can is likely to get tossed. If you rely on aerosol products, pack them in your checked bag or switch to solid alternatives. It's a simple swap that can save you from losing your favorite brand.

4. Refillable Vape Pens and E-Cigarettes

Vape pens and e-cigarettes must now be packed in carry-ons only, and they must be empty. Policy now prohibits any liquid-filled vape devices, even if under the 3.4-ounce limit. Refillable models are especially scrutinized due to battery and leakage risks. If you travel with a vape, empty the tank and store it in a clear plastic bag. Better yet, leave it at home to avoid complications.

5. DIY Snack Packs with Unlabeled Liquids

Homemade snack packs with sauces, dips, or dressings are now under tighter scrutiny. Agents have been instructed to discard any unlabeled liquids or gels over 3.4 ounces, even if they're food items. That means your ranch dressing, hummus, or yogurt cup might not make it through. To stay safe, stick to factory-sealed items or pack liquids in checked baggage. It's a frustrating rule, but one that's being enforced more aggressively in 2026.

6. Foldable Utility Knives and Multi-Tools

Even if the blade is under 2.36 inches, foldable utility knives and multi-tools are banned from carry-ons. TSA has reversed previous leniency due to rising concerns about concealed blades. These tools must now be packed in checked luggage or left behind. Don't assume your keychain gadget is safe. Agents are trained to spot and confiscate them. When in doubt, leave it out.

7. High-Capacity Power Banks Over 27,000mAh

Power banks are essential for travelers, but oversized models are now restricted. Any portable charger over 27,000mAh (100Wh) is banned from both carry-ons and checked bags. These high-capacity batteries pose a fire risk and are flagged by TSA scanners. Stick to smaller, airline-approved models and always keep them in your carry-on. If your power bank doesn't list its capacity, it may be confiscated on the spot.

8. Self-Heating Meal Kits (MREs)

Military-style MREs with self-heating elements are no longer allowed in carry-ons or checked luggage. The chemical heating packs inside are considered hazardous materials. Even if you're bringing them for camping or emergencies, TSA won't make exceptions. If you need travel-friendly meals, opt for non-heated versions or ship them ahead. This rule has caught many travelers by surprise, especially those heading to remote destinations.

9. Novelty Items That Resemble Weapons

Toy guns, replica grenades, and even belt buckles shaped like knives are now banned from carry-ons. The TSA has expanded its definition of prohibited items to include anything that could be mistaken for a weapon. These items can cause delays, evacuations, or worse if spotted in a scanner. Even if they're clearly fake, they're still not allowed past security. Save yourself the trouble and leave the novelty gear at home.

Know Before You Go: Stay Ahead of TSA Surprises

Traveling in 2026 means adapting to a new set of rules, and the TSA isn't cutting anyone slack. Many of these banned items are common, everyday things that most people wouldn't think twice about packing. But ignorance won't save you from delays, confiscations, or missed flights. Take a few minutes to review the updated TSA guidelines before every trip. It's the easiest way to travel smarter and avoid unnecessary stress.

Have you had something confiscated at TSA in 2026? Drop your story in the comments. We'd love to hear what surprised you most.