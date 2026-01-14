New Driving Laws: 5 States Banning Right On Red Turns

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

For decades, it has been a muscle memory habit for almost every driver in America. You pull up to a red light, check for traffic, look for pedestrians, and then make your turn. It is efficient, it keeps traffic moving, and for most of us, it feels like a fundamental driving right. But if you have noticed more“No Turn on Red” signs popping up in your city, you aren't imagining things. A quiet shift is happening across the country, and it is catching experienced drivers off guard.

Municipalities and state legislatures are re-evaluating the safety of this common maneuver. While it might feel like another way to slow down your commute or generate ticket revenue, the data driving these decisions is startling. Pedestrian fatalities are at a forty-year high, and the right-on-red turn is increasingly viewed as a primary culprit. The rules of the road are changing right under our tires, and relying on the traffic laws you learned in high school might end up costing you a hefty fine.

The Data That Changed the Conversation

Here is the truth that traffic engineers are finally admitting: drivers rarely stop completely before turning right on red. Most of us perform a“rolling stop,” creating a dangerous situation for pedestrians stepping off the curb. You are looking left for oncoming cars, which means you aren't looking right where a person might be walking.

This blind spot has led to a surge in accidents, specifically involving larger SUVs and trucks that have lower visibility of pedestrians. Cities that have implemented these bans are seeing drastic results. After Washington D.C. implemented a ban in nearly 100 intersections, conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians dropped significantly. It is not just about annoyance; it is about saving lives in a distracted driving era.

Washington D.C. Leads the Charge

The nation's capital has taken the most aggressive stance yet. The D.C. Council passed legislation effectively banning right-on-red turns at most intersections across the district. This goes beyond just a few busy corners; it is a systemic overhaul designed to prioritize people over cars.

If you drive in the D.C. metro area, you have likely already felt the impact. The goal is“Vision Zero”-an initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities. While it might add a few minutes to a drive, the logic is that a few minutes of frustration are worth preventing the catastrophic injuries often seen in crosswalk accidents.

California's Statewide Push

California is known for its car culture, but it is also becoming the epicenter of pedestrian safety reform. While a statewide blanket ban hasn't passed yet, major cities like San Francisco, Berkeley, and Los Angeles are implementing heavy restrictions.

San Francisco recently voted to ban turns on red in the Tenderloin district and is expanding it to other high-traffic business corridors. The state legislature is watching these pilot programs closely. If the data continues to show a drop in accidents, expect to see California adopt a more sweeping policy that could influence the entire West Coast.

New York's Expansion Beyond the City

New York City has famously banned right turns on red for years-unless a sign says otherwise, you simply don't do it. However, this philosophy is creeping outward into the suburbs and upstate New York. Areas that once prioritized swift traffic flow are now adopting the“NYC model” of intersection management.

This is particularly relevant for commuters. You might leave a zone where turning is legal and enter one where it is not, all within a ten-minute drive. The inconsistency is where most drivers get caught. Always assume the ban is in place in denser urban areas of the state unless signage explicitly permits the turn.

Massachusetts and the Cambridge Model

Cambridge, Massachusetts, became the first city in the state to mandate that traffic signals prevent turns on red at all intersections. This decision was driven by community activism and tragic data regarding cyclist and pedestrian safety. Other Massachusetts towns are following suit.

The state is currently debating legislation that would allow all municipalities to opt-in to these bans without needing special state approval. This removes the red tape and allows local towns to shut down right turns overnight. If you are driving through New England, pay close attention to the intersection changes-they are happening fast.

Michigan's University Town Experiment

Ann Arbor, Michigan, enacted a ban on right turns on red at dozens of downtown intersections to protect students and residents. The Midwest is often slower to adopt these coastal trends, but Ann Arbor proves the shift is reaching the heartland.

The argument here was specifically about protecting vulnerable road users in high-density areas. It challenges the idea that cars should always have dominance in a city center. As more university towns observe Ann Arbor's success, this is likely to create a domino effect across the region.

Why This Feels Like a Trap

It is frustrating because the infrastructure hasn't always caught up with the laws. You might sit at a red light for two minutes with zero traffic around you, unable to turn because of a new sign. It feels inefficient. It feels like the city is trying to ticket you.

But the reality is simpler and perhaps more uncomfortable: our cars have gotten bigger, our phones have made us more distracted, and the old rules simply aren't safe anymore. The“right on red” was a rule created in the 1970s to save fuel during the oil crisis. It was never about safety. Now that safety is the priority, the rule is rightfully retiring.

Adapt or Pay the Price

The era of the“rolling stop” is over. Whether you agree with these laws or find them infuriating, the reality is that enforcement cameras are going up alongside these signs. Protecting your wallet and your driving record now requires a higher level of awareness. When in doubt, wait for the green. The thirty seconds you save aren't worth the risk of a ticket-or a life.

What do you think-are these laws about safety or revenue? Let me know in the comments.