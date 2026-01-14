TSA Update: 5 Things You Can No Longer Pack In Carry-Ons

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

Travel anxiety feels real. It usually peaks as you take off your shoes in a security line. Just when you think you mastered the art of the carry-on, the rules shift. You might be a seasoned traveler who packs a week's worth of clothes in a backpack. However, ignoring the latest TSA updates could lead to a nasty surprise at the checkpoint. It involves more than just water bottles now. The Transportation Security Administration quietly refines its screening technology and prohibited items list. Agents often roll out these changes without a massive press conference. Travelers find out the hard way when agents toss their expensive belongings into a trash bin. Here is the scoop on what actually flags the scanners right now.

The Peanut Butter Problem

This rule catches people off guard constantly. You consider peanut butter a food, but the TSA classifies it as a liquid. More accurately, they call it a“gel.” The general rule remains simple. If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, or pump it, the 3-1-1 rule applies. This standard covers items with that specific density, including hummus, creamy dips, and certain soft cheeses. Scanners search for density consistent with explosives. Unfortunately, a jar of organic peanut butter looks suspiciously like plastic explosives on an X-ray. Pack it in a checked bag unless the container holds less than 3.4 ounces. Do not risk your expensive snacks.

Powders Are the New Liquids

While everyone focused on liquids, the TSA tightened restrictions on powders. Exercise caution if you travel with protein powder, dry shampoo, or large spice containers. Agents now require additional screening for containers holding more than 12 ounces. This equals the size of a standard soda can. The agency does not explicitly ban them, but you must remove them from your bag for a separate bin inspection. Agents will not let the powder through if they cannot identify it. Avoid the hassle and potential delay. Put the big tub of protein in your checked luggage.

Smart Bags with Non-Removable Batteries

Smart luggage served as a major trend a few years ago. These suitcases charged phones or tracked their own location. They sound great until you try to bring them on a plane. Airlines and the TSA cracked down on lithium-ion batteries due to fire risks in the cargo hold. A catch exists, however. You can bring the bag as a carry-on if the battery detaches. The bag does not fly if the battery remains integrated. If full overhead bins force you to gate-check your bag, you must remove the battery. Failure to do so might mean leaving your suitcase behind. Always check the battery mechanism before buying trendy luggage.

The“Self-Defense” Grey Area

We live in uncertain times. Many people carry small self-defense tools on their keychains. These include“cat ears,” kubatons, or tactical pens. You view these as safety essentials, but the TSA views them as weapons. Agents will confiscate a cute keychain if it has sharp edges or inflicts impact damage. The same rule applies to pepper spray. You can sometimes check a small canister, but you absolutely cannot bring it in a carry-on. Do not let your personal safety plan turn into a federal offense.

High-Proof Alcohol

Most people know they cannot bring a big bottle of wine through security. However, a catch exists even if you buy alcohol at the duty-free shop or pack mini-bottles. Airlines ban anything over 140 proof from the aircraft entirely. This applies to both carry-on and checked bags. The rule includes grain alcohol and high-proof rums often sold in tropical destinations. Regulators consider it a hazardous material because it catches fire easily. Check the proof before you buy that souvenir bottle. If the spirit proves too strong, it stays on the ground.

Navigating the Checkpoint Like a Pro

The secret to a stress-free flight involves more than showing up early. It requires knowing the system better than the person standing next to you. TSA agents do not try to ruin your day. They follow rigid protocols that respond to global threats. You save your stuff and take control of your travel experience by packing smarter. Safe travels.

Have you ever had something surprising confiscated by TSA? Tell me your horror story in the comments.