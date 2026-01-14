Equestrian Riders Take Centre Stage On Opening Day Of FBMA International Show Jumping Cup 2026

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,January 2026: International and Emirati riders showcased their skills as the 13th edition of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup 2026 got underway on Tuesday at Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,“Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and under the guidance and supervision of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, the event is being organised by FBMA.

The opening day of the event, which has a prize money of AED 1 million across the international and national competitions, saw some impressive performances with the event attracting a competitive line-up of male and female riders.

Among the riders to claim victory was Syria's Layth Ghrayeb, riding Elite De Ponts, who finished ahead of UAE's Saif Owaida Mohammed Alkarbi, and USA's Talya Ismail Mounjad in the Class 1 Special Two Phase category (120cms).

It was one of two victories for Layth, 18, after also winning the Special Two Phases category. He said:“It is very nice to win twice today and everything went well. It has been great opportunity to compete here as I've been taking part for a long time over the years and has helped me in my development.”

Another rider to stand top of the podium was Mohammed Hamad Al Kirbi from Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club. He triumphed in the One Round Against The Clock (140cms) category on Lyon Van De Plataan, while Uzbekistan's Abdurakhmon Feruzovich Abdulla and UAE's Abdalla Hamad Ali Al Kirbi came second and third.

“I feel really happy to win today. It was tough and I had to be at my very best and this is a great start for the rest of the competition,” said Al Kirbi.

Other winners on the first day were Zaid Khalaf of Jordan who won the Special Two Phases 105cms category with Chico, and Ali Al Rahman from the UAE who claimed victory with Let it be Again in the Special Two Phases 125cms category.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak International Show Jumping Cup 2026 will continue daily until Friday with the international competition before it concludes with the national event on Sunday.

About Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy:

FBMA is a government body in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, established in 2010. The academy focuses on promoting and supporting women's sports in the United Arab Emirates. It aims to make sports an important part of everyday life for Emirati women, regardless of their age, background, or physical ability.

This effort helps Emirati women adopt healthier and more active lifestyles. It also builds a sense of sportsmanship among the public in the UAE. FBMA carries out this important mission by hosting many local, regional, and international sports events. It also facilitates community activities and develops local talent through education and research.