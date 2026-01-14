Winnebago Industries Showcases Bold New RV Innovations Across Premium Brands At Florida RV Supershow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, is making a bold statement at the Florida RV SuperShow, unveiling an array of new models and cutting-edge features from its premium brands-Winnebago, Grand Design RV and Newmar. From motorized coaches to travel trailers, toy haulers and fifth wheels, the company's industry-leading lineup showcases innovations designed to elevate every moment outdoors and give consumers more ways to explore on their own terms. The SuperShow runs from January 14-18 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

“Innovation is at the heart of Winnebago Industries' success,” said Amber Holm, Winnebago Industries' chief marketing and experience officer.“From advanced engineering and cutting-edge safety features to smart connectivity and space-saving designs, each brand continues to redefine what's possible in recreational vehicles across a variety of price points. Every idea we pursue starts with our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences for our customers.”

Winnebago

Winnebago is one of the most trusted and durable recreational vehicle and outdoor brands, with a range of product lines rooted in high quality, safety, and customer care – from camper vans to travel trailers, to category-defining Class C motorhomes. At the Florida RV SuperShow, with over 62 RVs on display, the flagship Winnebago brand will showcase several award-winning product lines, such as the Solis, Ekko and Travato, as well as the show debut of the Sunflyer Class C RV.

The Winnebago Sunflyer brings a modern edge to the classic Class C, offering smart design, reliability and simplified travel for the road ahead. Built on a proven Ford chassis, it features clean styling, open interiors with versatile layouts, and sleeping for up to six. Thoughtful floorplan options feature space-saving amenities like a Murphy+ bed, a coffee bar and a rear gear garage, so attendees can choose the setup that fits their lifestyle.

In addition, consumers can explore the brand's new Thrive light-weight travel trailer, the latest complement to the Access and Micro-Minnie travel trailers designed to give consumers leading amenities at an affordable price. Thrive represents a renewed energy for the Winnebago brand, reflecting a commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused RV experiences that elevate owners' time outside. With six floor plans, Thrive is designed to suit a wide range of lifestyles-from weekend adventurers to full-time explorers.

Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV, a leader in innovation and design, will feature more than 71 new products, floorplans and features across its brands. Highlights include the show debut of the Foundation 42GD, an industry-first destination trailer featuring a rear lofted observation deck with waterproof woven flooring, composite substrate, and a Tek Modo one-piece fiberglass roof.

In addition, Grand Design's industry-best fifth wheels will be on display, featuring the new Omega Fifth-Wheel Frame by Lippert Components which is standard across the fifth wheel line, along with performance features such as MORryde independent suspension, worry-free roofs, a Helux Pinbox and refreshed décor.

Attendees can also explore Grand Design's award-winning travel trailers, toy haulers and its acclaimed motorized line, Lineage. Making its debut, the Lineage LVP1 is built on a high-roof Ram Promaster chassis, offering seating for six and sleeping for four-ideal for families or group travelers. The Lineage Series F 43 package elevates the RV experience with bold custom finishes, advanced suspension technology, and precision-crafted details, delivering unmatched power, elegance, and a first-class driving experience on or off the road.

Newmar

For more than 50 years, Newmar has handcrafted each coach to deliver an unrivaled luxury outdoor experience. At this year's Florida RV SuperShow, visitors can explore 31 coaches, including Class A Gas, Class A Diesel, and Super C models. Must-see highlights include the all-new Freedom Aire-Newmar's first entry into the Compact C segment-and optional cab-over bunks with integrated skylights, now available across the entire Class C lineup.

The Freedom Aire, built on a Mercedes-Benz 4500 chassis, redefines compact luxury with an industry-first convertible layout that transforms from a functional dinette by day to a king-sized Murphy bed at night. Every inch is optimized for livability, with six distinctive exterior finishes and an optional solar package featuring roof-mounted panels plus Newmar's first-ever movable solar panel option-tripling solar capacity.

Also on display: the market's #1 selling diesel coach, Dutch Star, alongside show favorites Mountain Aire, Supreme Aire, and Super Star.

To learn more about these products and others featured at the Florida RV SuperShow, please visit the Winnebago, Grand Design RV and Newmar websites.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

