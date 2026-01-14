Ohio's Shale Energy Industry Attracts $3.5B In Direct Investment In Second Half 2025 Cumulative Total Investment Passes $114B

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland State analysis commissioned by JobsOhio finds overall upstream investments were up by about $615 million in the second half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2024, reflecting continued growth in drilling activity, especially for oil-producing wells

Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study published today by Cleveland State University's Levin College of Public Affairs and Education shows Ohio's shale-energy sector drew approximately $3.5 billion in fresh capital between July and December 2024, pushing cumulative investment since 2011 to $114.6 billion. Commissioned by JobsOhio, the bi-annual Shale Investment Dashboard captures direct spending across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the industry.

“Ohio's rich shale resources continue to attract billions in investment, reflecting global confidence in our exceptional workforce, infrastructure and business climate,” said JobsOhio President & CEO J.P. Nauseef.“Adding more than $3 billion in just six months demonstrates how abundant, low-cost natural gas is helping power our economy and strengthen our nation's energy security.”

Upstream Investment

Overall upstream investments were up by about $615 million in the second half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2024, reflecting continued growth in drilling activity, especially for oil-producing wells, with new wells accounting for 29% of the 19.3 million barrels of oil produced overall during the study period. Despite softening oil prices, continued production efficiencies-driven in part by artificial intelligence and by the Utica's structural cost advantages relative to other shale regions-are likely to sustain oil-related development, which accounted for more than 10% of total gas-equivalent production in the first half of 2025.

Of the 191 new wells developed during the second half of 2024-the highest six-month total since 2017-more than 70 percent were located in the oil-producing portion of the Utica shale play.

Belmont County led all counties in production for the third consecutive study period. Guernsey County had the highest number of new wells developed, largely within the Ohio Utica's volatile oil window, which has seen consistently increasing activity since the first half of 2023.

Midstream Investment

Midstream investment reached $280.1 million in the second half of 2024, up from $235.8 million in the first half of the year. This continues a pattern of elevated spending: six-month totals have consistently averaged well over $200 million since the first half of 2023. Midstream investment during the study period went toward infrastructure and transportation, with $124.4 million spent on gathering lines and $155.7 million on compression.

Construction began in 2025 on more than 30 miles of high-pressure intrastate pipeline, consisting of multiple projects undertaken to deliver gas to power generation facilities serving data centers in central Ohio.

Downstream Investment

There was little downstream investment in the second half of 2024, with $1.8 million in liquified petroleum gas fueling stations opening throughout the state; however, growth in demand for electricity-particularly by data centers-is accelerating the development of gas-fired generation in Ohio and may continue to do so in the coming years. As long as wholesale power prices remain sufficiently above the delivered cost of gas, market conditions will continue to support investment in gas-fired generation.

"Oil development continues to play an expanding role in upstream investment. While downstream activity remained subdued, reforms enacted under Ohio HB 15 are expected to support future gas-fired generation and downstream investment,” said Mark Henning, research supervisor at Cleveland State.“Ohio's regional cost structure and evolving regulatory framework position the state to navigate ongoing uncertainty in the energy sector."

These benchmarks reaffirm JobsOhio's commitment to converting the state's natural gas advantage into high-value jobs, resilient supply chains and competitive energy costs. The Shale Investment Dashboard will continue to be updated every six months, offering policymakers, investors and communities an authoritative lens on capital flow and the long-term economic impact of Ohio's energy leadership.

The latest report, as well as previous reports, can be found here. For more information, visit .

