Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook Shows Strong Momentum During The Forecast Period (20252034) Driven By Novel Immunotherapies Delveinsight

The generalized myasthenia gravis market in 7MM is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period (2025–2034), mainly driven by the anticipated launch of emerging therapies such as Descartes-08 (Cartesian Therapeutics), FABHALTA (iptacopan) (Novartis), Claseprubart (DNTH103) (Dianthus Therapeutics), and others, and the increasing incidence of gMG.

DelveInsight's Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging generalized myasthenia gravis drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted generalized myasthenia gravis market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Summary

The total generalized myasthenia gravis treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.



The United States accounts for the largest market size of generalized myasthenia gravis, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

Based on DelveInsight's 2024 assessment, the 7MM had approximately 205,000 prevalent gMG cases, with projections indicating a growing trend and an estimated CAGR during the forecast period (2025−2034).

Key generalized myasthenia gravis companies, including Novartis, Cartesian Therapeutics, Dianthus Therapeutics, and others, are actively working on innovative generalized myasthenia gravis drugs. Some of the key generalized myasthenia gravis therapies in clinical trials include FABHALTA (iptacopan), Descartes-08, Claseprubart (DNTH103), and others. These novel generalized myasthenia gravis therapies are anticipated to enter the generalized myasthenia gravis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented:“A strong pipeline of innovative emerging therapies will boost the myasthenia gravis treatment market, providing patients with more choices.”











Rising gMG Prevalence: In 2024, the 7MM had approximately 205,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of gMG. These numbers are further expected to increase steadily, driven by population aging, better disease awareness and diagnosis, and improved survival.

Advancements in Targeted and Biologic Therapies: Novel targeted treatments, such as complement inhibitors and FcRn antagonists, are transforming the therapeutic landscape by improving symptom control and treatment outcomes. gMG Therapies in Late-Stage Development: The gMG pipeline includes multiple encouraging late-stage programs, such as Descartes-08 from Cartesian Therapeutics, FABHALTA (iptacopan) by Novartis, and claseprubart (DNTH103) from Dianthus Therapeutics, alongside additional emerging therapies progressing through clinical development.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Analysis



The myasthenia gravis (MG) treatment market is primarily driven by symptomatic therapies, particularly acetylcholinesterase inhibitors such as MESTINON.

While effective for symptom control, symptomatic therapies rarely achieve sustained clinical remission, often requiring escalation to immunosuppressive treatment.

First-line immunotherapy typically involves oral corticosteroids (prednisone or prednisolone), which demonstrate rapid clinical efficacy, especially at higher doses.

Clinical improvement with corticosteroids is commonly observed within 2–4 weeks of treatment initiation.

To minimize long-term steroid exposure and improve disease control, nonsteroidal immunosuppressive therapies (NSISTs) are widely used as steroid-sparing agents, reflecting the variability in response to steroid monotherapy. Commonly used NSISTs include:



Antimetabolites: azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, methotrexate, cyclophosphamide

Calcineurin inhibitors: tacrolimus and cyclosporine

Although NSISTs may be used as monotherapy, their delayed onset of action typically requires 6–9 months to achieve meaningful therapeutic benefit.

Immunomodulatory therapies, such as intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) and plasmapheresis (PLEX), are primarily employed as rescue treatments during myasthenic crises or acute disease worsening.

IVIg and PLEX are also used as chronic therapies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of conventional immunosuppressive regimens.

Despite symptomatic improvement with standard immunosuppression, durable remission remains uncommon in MG.

Approximately 15% of patients are treatment-refractory, showing inadequate response or intolerance to multiple immunosuppressive therapies.

These patients often cycle through multiple treatment options, facing ongoing disease instability and cumulative immunosuppression-related adverse effects. In this setting, targeted biologic therapies, including ULTOMIRIS, VYVGART, and VYVGART HYTRULO (VYVDURA), have emerged as important treatment options for patients with refractory disease.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Competitive Landscape

The gMG clinical trial landscape features several promising late-stage candidates, including Descartes-08 (Cartesian Therapeutics), FABHALTA (iptacopan) (Novartis), Claseprubart (DNTH103) (Dianthus Therapeutics), along with other emerging therapies advancing through clinical development.

Novartis' Iptacopan is an orally administered small-molecule inhibitor of complement Factor B, a central component of the alternative complement pathway. By preventing the formation of C3 and C5 convertases, it limits downstream complement activation and immune-mediated tissue injury. The therapy is currently in Phase III development for anti-AChR–positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) patients who have shown insufficient response to second- or third-line standard treatments, addressing a significant unmet need in refractory disease. Novartis plans to submit Phase III data in gMG by 2027, with FABHALTA positioned as a potential first-in-class oral complement inhibitor in advanced gMG management.

Cartesian Therapeutics' Descartes-08 represents the first RNA-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy being developed for autoimmune diseases. The approach utilizes cytotoxic T cells engineered to selectively eliminate pathogenic plasma cells responsible for autoantibody production, with the therapy manufactured autologously from each patient's blood. Descartes-08 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of myasthenia gravis.

Dianthus Therapeutics' Claseprubart (DNTH103) is a next-generation, subcutaneously delivered anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody developed for IgG-mediated autoimmune disorders, including gMG. It is designed to reduce pathogenic IgG levels while offering improved safety and tolerability relative to earlier FcRn-targeting therapies.

Ramandeep Singh concluded that the evolving gMG clinical trial landscape underscores a clear shift toward mechanism-driven, differentiated therapies aimed at addressing refractory disease and improving long-term disease control. Notably, iptacopan's oral administration and upstream complement inhibition position it as a potentially first-in-class option that could redefine treatment sequencing in anti-AChR–positive gMG, while Descartes-08 introduces a paradigm-shifting, potentially disease-modifying approach by targeting autoantibody-producing plasma cells.

Recent Developments in the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market



In January 2026, Dianthus Therapeutics reported that it participated in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

In December 2025, Johnson & Johnson reported European Commission approval of IMAAVY (nipocalimab), an FcRn-blocking monoclonal antibody, as an add-on therapy for gMG.

In November 2025, Cartesian Therapeutics reported that enrollment is on track in the Phase III AURORA trial evaluating Descartes-08 in participants with myasthenia gravis.

In October 2025, Dianthus Therapeutics reviewed new Phase II MaGic trial data for claseprubart in gMG, presented during the MGFA Scientific Session at the AANEM Annual Meeting.

In September 2025, Dianthus Therapeutics reported positive Phase II MaGic trial results presented at AANEM showed that claseprubart delivered rapid, statistically significant, and clinically meaningful improvements across key gMG endpoints, with favorable tolerability and no drug-related serious adverse events. In May 2025, Cartesian Therapeutics reported the enrollment of the first participant in the Phase III AURORA trial of Descartes-08 in patients with myasthenia gravis.

What is Generalized Myasthenia Gravis?

Generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) is a chronic, autoimmune neuromuscular disorder characterized by fluctuating weakness of voluntary skeletal muscles. It occurs when the immune system produces antibodies, most commonly against the acetylcholine receptor (AChR), or less frequently against MuSK or LRP4, that disrupt normal signal transmission at the neuromuscular junction. As a result, affected muscles fatigue easily and improve with rest. In gMG, muscle weakness extends beyond the eye muscles to involve bulbar, limb, respiratory, and trunk muscles, leading to symptoms such as difficulty speaking, chewing, swallowing, lifting objects, or breathing. The disease course is variable, ranging from mild weakness to severe, life-threatening exacerbations, and often requires long-term immunomodulatory and symptomatic treatment.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Segmentation

The generalized myasthenia gravis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current generalized myasthenia gravis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, approximately 47% of gMG cases in Japan were male, while 53% were female. These numbers are expected to increase by 2034.

The generalized myasthenia gravis market report



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis by MGFA Classification

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG by Antibody Serology

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Segmentation Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis by MGFA Classification, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG, and Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG by Antibody Serology Key Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Companies Novartis, Cartesian Therapeutics, Dianthus Therapeutics, Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Argenx, and others Key Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapies FABHALTA (iptacopan), Descartes-08, Claseprubart (DNTH103), ULTOMIRIS, VYVGART, VYVGART HYTRULO/VYVDURA, and others

Scope of the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Report



Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment: Generalized Myasthenia Gravis current marketed and emerging therapies

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Key Insights 2 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Introduction 3 gMG Market Overview 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of gMG by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of gMG by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Methodology of Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Causes 7.3 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Pathophysiology 7.4 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Symptoms 7.5 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Diagnosis 7.6 Treatment and Management of gMG 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.2.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis 8.2.2 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis by MGFA Classification 8.2.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG 8.2.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG 8.2.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG 8.2.6 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG by Antibody Serology 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Patient Journey 10 Marketed Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab): Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Product Profile 10.2.3 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.4 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.5 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 VYVGART (Efgartigimod alfa-fcab): Argenx 10.4 VYVGART HYTRULO/VYVDURA (Efgartigimod alfa and Hyaluronidase-qvfc): Argenx List to be continued in the report... 11 Emerging Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 FABHALTA (iptacopan): Novartis 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics 11.4 Claseprubart (DNTH103): Dianthus Therapeutics List to be continued in the report... 12 gMG Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Attribute Analysis 12.4 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook 12.5 Total Market Size of gMG in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of gMG by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of gMG 12.7.2 Market size of gMG by Therapies 12.8 EU4 and the UK Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Size 12.9 Japan Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on gMG 14 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market SWOT Analysis 15 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Unmet needs 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of gMG 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Methodology

