Ensora Health Becomes New Corporate Partner Of ASHA

Rockville, MD, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) announced today that Ensora Health-the provider of Fusion, a leading electronic health record and practice management platform tailored for speech-language pathologists (SLPs)-has become an ASHA Corporate Partner.

ASHA's partnership with Ensora Health will provide member SLPs more administrative support in service of better care for clients. Ensora's collaboration with ASHA promises to simplify SLP workflows like documentation, scheduling, and billing. As a result, SLP members would be able to spend more time providing critical expertise to the benefit of their clients.

“ASHA SLP members are rigorously trained, and their professional expertise and skills can be life-changing,” said ASHA President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP.“Our partnership with Ensora Health strengthens our shared dedication to ensuring that clinicians have more time to support the individuals and families they serve.”

“Partnering with ASHA reflects our commitment to supporting the work of SLPs in meaningful ways,” said Ensora Health Chief Executive Officer John Damgaard.“Fusion's innovative tools help reduce administrative burden so clinicians can spend less time on paperwork and more time with clients.”

ASHA member SLPs who are interested in exploring Fusion from Ensora Health are invited to visit Ensora Health's website.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 241,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders.

About Ensora Health

Ensora Health is the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, trusted by over 200,000 individual providers and more than 28,000 practices. Our unmatched expertise, partnership, and breadth of products allow us to fine-tune solutions that meet the specific needs of everyone from solo practitioners to larger practices. With AI-enabled solutions that span practice management to electronic health records and e-prescribing to billing, we help eliminate administrative complexity and create harmony between therapists, their clients and the whole healthcare community. Learn more at .

