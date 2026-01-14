ABX Investors Have Opportunity To Join Abacus Global Management, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or“the Company”) (NYSE:ABX formerly NASDAQ: ABL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Abacus is the subject of a report issued by Morpheus Research on June 4, 2025, titled:“Abacus Global Management: This $794 Million SPAC Is Yet Another Life Settlements Accounting Scheme Manufacturing Fake Revenue by Systematically Underestimating When People Will Die.” According to the report, the Company changed its portfolio valuation methodology to make it appear more profitable than it actually is. The report also alleges that the Company uses unusual methodologies to calculate life expectancy estimates and its co-founders have“red flags” in their past.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

...

