Crager Ministries Launches Faith-Based Marriage & Parenting Training Centered On Biblical Truth And Lifelong Commitment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Crager Ministries, a newly launched faith-based ministry, is dedicated to strengthening marriages and families through biblically grounded marriage and parenting training. Founded by longtime marriage mentors Darran (D. L.) and Dr. Shelly Crager, the ministry equips couples and parents with practical tools rooted in Scripture, faith, and real-life experience.

“Our mission is to spread the word of Christ while helping relationships grow and families strengthen,” says Darran.“Rather than trying to fix one another, we focus on understanding, because lasting change begins with how we listen, learn, and love.”

With nearly 40 years of marriage, two grown children, and three grandchildren, the Cragers bring a deeply personal and tested perspective to their work. For more than 25 years, they have co-led marriage workshops and faith-based trainings, mentoring hundreds of couples with a focus on relational growth, communication, and lifelong commitment.

Through its workshops and trainings, Crager Ministries helps couples navigate common challenges such as communication breakdowns, recurring conflict, emotional and physical disconnection, parenting stress, and major life transitions. The ministry offers practical frameworks couples can apply immediately to strengthen their connection and move forward together with clarity and purpose.

“Healthy families are built intentionally,” explains Dr. Shelly Crager.“When couples and parents are grounded in faith and aligned with what truly matters, their relationships and their homes are transformed.”

What Couples Are Saying

“The Cragers have a unique ability to speak into our marriage when we need it most, offering biblical wisdom, grace, and humor while never avoiding the hard and real issues,” says Andrew and Sarah.

“The Cragers know how to identify strengths and bring out the best in each person. Their workshops are welcoming and create a safe space for open, honest conversation,” says Kevin and Julie.

Readers interested in purchasing copies of Darran and Shelly Crager's books may visit:



As part of its launch, Crager Ministries is also introducing a new blog focused on marriage, parenting, leadership, and faith. The blog will feature practical teaching and real-life reflections drawn from the Cragers' decades of marriage and mentoring experience, serving as an ongoing resource for couples and parents seeking Christ-centered growth.

Dr. Shelly Crager will further expand her role within Crager Ministries, bringing a principal's perspective on education and leadership. While available to educators broadly, her primary audience will be private Christian schools, where she will consult with teachers and school leaders and launch a new podcast, Ask the Principal, focused on teaching, leadership, and school culture.

About Darran and Shelly Crager

In addition to their teaching and mentoring work, Darran and Shelly Crager are accomplished authors and speakers who have co-authored two marriage and relationship books, with additional parenting resources currently in development.

D. L. Crager is an author, entrepreneur, speaker, and church leader with more than 25 years of experience mentoring couples through faith-based marriage and relationship training. Married for nearly 40 years, he leads workshops focused on communication, biblical grounding, and lifelong commitment.

Dr. Shelly Crager is a Christian school leader, educational consultant, and speaker with more than 25 years of experience serving schools and families. A principal and doctorate-trained leader, she mentors couples alongside her husband, focusing on Christ-centered leadership, marriage, and parenting.

For more information or to connect with Crager Ministries, visit or email....