Sanofi: Information Concerning The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares - December 2025
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
| Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
| Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|31 December 2025
|
1,219,502,152
|
1,341,770,035
|
1,353,630,675
* Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under (( Regulated Information in France )):
