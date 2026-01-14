Kaizen Celebrates Unprecedented Success With Multiple Industry Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaizen Ticketing's Innovative Platform Revolutionises Football Ticketing, Garnering Prestigious Accolades

London, UK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaizen Ticketing, under the leadership of Founder David Lynam, is celebrating a remarkable series of industry triumphs, having secured several prestigious awards in 2025. The company has been honoured with Gold at the Sports Technology Awards, the UK Business Tech Awards, and the International Business Awards, marking a significant milestone in its journey.







Award-winning Kaizen Ticketing team on stage at the UK Business Tech Awards

This success builds on an impressive 2024, where Kaizen Ticketing achieved a Gold win at the Ticketing Business Awards and a Bronze at the Football Business Awards, competing alongside industry giants. Additionally, the company earned a Silver Titan Business Award, a Gold SaaS Award, and was Highly Commended at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards. Kaizen also secured two Golds at The UK Customer Experience Awards, surpassing household names.

The multi-award-winning football ticketing technology developed by Kaizen is revolutionising the sector. It has enabled over 100 non-league football clubs to adopt digital match tickets for the first time, significantly impacting the industry. This innovative platform has facilitated the sale of 8 million tickets, generating over £50 million in sales and contributing to sustainability by saving 20 tonnes of CO2 annually.

Kaizen's success is further underscored by strong customer satisfaction, with 91% of users giving a 5/5 rating in a 2024 survey. They are also the first official ticketing partner of the English Schools' Football Association in 2025. This achievement solidifies Kaizen Ticketing's position as a game-changer in the industry.

"Kaizen's commitment to innovation and excellence has truly set a new standard in the ticketing industry," said David Lynam, Founder. "These awards are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to transforming the way football clubs engage with their fans."

As Kaizen continues to lead the way in football ticketing technology, its impact on the industry is undeniable. The company's dedication to enhancing fan experiences and driving revenue for clubs of all sizes is paving the way for a more sustainable and engaging future in sports.

About Kaizen

Kaizen Ticketing helps clubs of all sizes to fill their stadiums, attract new fans and generate more revenue. We've been working with football clubs from non league through to the EFL for the last decade.

