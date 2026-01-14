Lydia's Home Enhances Women's Recovery Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Women's substance abuse recovery services will be enhanced at Lydia's Home thanks to a $75,000 matching grant from the Christ Foundation of Hartville. Lydia's Home is a Certified Level II Recovery Residence for women located in the City of Green.

“Grant funding directly reduces resident costs, enhances services, and ensures ongoing outreach to women in need,” said Tamela Shawhan, director of operations for Lydia's Home. "With this grant, women entering the program this year will be able to get started at no cost, allowing them to focus completely on their recovery.”

Lydia's Home is a Restorative Justice program of Broken Chains Ministry, meeting the standards of the National Alliance for Recovery Residences. The program blends traditional case management and support services with a 25-week substance abuse and recovery program, an eight-week relapse prevention program, cognitive behavioral therapy, workforce development, identity restoration, and Christian education and mentoring. This approach aligns with the recommendations of the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health, Family Services Providers, and the Center for Social Innovation.

“As we continue to address the health crises of drug addiction and overdose in Summit County, including the crises of homelessness, domestic violence, and human trafficking, this grant will help ensure the sustainability of Lydia's Home,” said Dennis Shawhan, executive director of Broken Chains Ministry.“Because we often find that women entering the program are suffering from significant co-occurring traumas and are initially unable to work, this grant is especially meaningful.”

Women in Summit County who are aged 18 or older and are currently recovering from substance abuse or addiction are encouraged to apply for Lydia's Home residency. The application and residency requirements can be found at brokenchainsministry/lydias-home.

About Broken Chains Ministry

Founded by Rev. Dennis Shawhan in 2004, Broken Chains Ministry is a reputable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Summit County that has earned the GuideStar Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency and a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. Its mission is to improve public safety and support the local economy by reducing recidivism and restoring individuals to the community through Restorative Justice programs.