As The Credit Trigger Era Ends This March, Ileads Offers A Proven Lifeline For Lenders

Newport Beach, CA, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The clock is ticking. This March, a regulatory shift will close the door on the traditional "credit trigger" model, leaving lenders with a sudden, dangerous void in their pipeline strategies.

For years, the industry relied on buying a lead and dialing seconds after a credit pull. That era is over. Soaring costs and new compliance restrictions have made that model unviable. Now, lenders are scrambling to answer one terrifying question: "How do I replace 30% of my volume overnight?"

iLeads, approaching its 30th anniversary, is urging lenders to stop fighting for scraps and start looking where the real opportunity hides. The company is positioning Revive, its proprietary predictive analytics platform, as the direct replacement for the volume that is about to disappear.

The Problem: Fighting for the Few

"Lenders are looking at the March deadline with genuine concern," says Drew Warmington, CEO of iLeads. "But the answer isn't to fight for the few remaining compliant triggers at $100 a piece. That's a losing battle. The answer is to use data to find the borrowers who are ready to transact but aren't being bombarded by fifty other banks."

The Hidden Opportunity: The "Catalog Shopper" Effect

Most lenders treat an aged lead like a dead lead. That is a mistake. Decades of data prove that borrowers behave like catalog shoppers: they browse, retreat, and return to the market months later.

In a landmark analysis of 1 million internet leads conducted with Quicken Loans (now Rocket Mortgage), iLeads uncovered a startling reality:



30% of internet leads eventually funded a loan.

66% of those loans went to lenders who never bought the original lead. 50-60% of initial leads couldn't fund on day one due to collateral issues.

"The opportunity didn't disappear; it just moved," Warmington explains. "Revive is the only system capable of seeing exactly when that borrower becomes viable again."

Precision Over Speed

While other vendors sell simple contact lists, iLeads sells verified current opportunities. The Revive platform monitors 105 million properties daily, appending 291 data elements from public records to identify homeowners who meet specific underwriting criteria right now.

Revive is designed to fill the specific gap left by credit triggers:



The "Quiet Period" Advantage: Triggers rely on speed in a chaotic "shark tank." Revive identifies leads during quiet periods by leveraging title data to confirm equity, loan seasoning, and interest-rate motivation.

Financial Safety: With trigger costs projected to spike, Revive offers leads at $2.50 to $10. This allows lenders to maintain volume without destroying their Cost Per Funded Loan metrics. Underwriting-Grade Data: Every lead is checked against the same title data used in actual loan underwriting. If the property doesn't qualify, the lead is filtered out.

Proven Economics

The pivot from triggers to Revive is already working. A mid-sized lender recently reallocated their budget to Revive to combat rising costs.



The Investment: $500,000

The Result: Over $5 million in revenue generated over 12 months. The ROI: A 10:1 return that outperforms standard trigger campaigns.

