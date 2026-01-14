Savory, Satisfying Ideas For Lunch And Dinner









Distinguished from traditional Moroccan couscous by its slightly larger and rounder shape, plus its less dense, firmer consistency, pearl couscous is thoroughly versatile and a perfect fit for cold weather classics. With Success Boil-in-Bag Pearl Couscous, you get high-quality semolina wheat pearl couscous made just right. After the water boils, it's ready in under 7 minutes and prepared similarly to pasta.

It features a slightly nutty flavor on its own but can absorb any flavors of soups and salads while retaining its density and chewy texture. You can use it in your family's meals to complement a range of greens, veggies, fish, meats and stews, making it a pantry staple to keep on hand throughout the year.

A hearty solution, this Italian Penicillin Soup is ideal for those feeling under the weather or simply craving a filling meal after a chilly day. It's loaded with rotisserie chicken, tender veggies and pearl couscous simmered in broth then finished with fresh lemon, Parmesan cheese and parsley for a meal that's as satisfying as it is appetizing.

Elegant in its simplicity, this Simple Lemon Butter Pearl Couscous is a perfect partner for grilled seafood, chicken or vegetables. Easy to serve as a standalone dish or a savvy side that practically cooks itself, you can add this highly versatile grain to your family's menu any day of the week – whether you're cooking for a crew or just two – and enjoy steamy leftovers for a light lunch.

Don't let the cold sap your creativity in the kitchen; turning to versatile, flavorful ingredients can make winter meals a cinch.





Italian Penicillin Soup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4