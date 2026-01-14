Savory, Satisfying Ideas For Lunch And Dinner
|2
|bags Success Pearl Couscous
|4
|cups low-sodium chicken broth
|1
|cup carrots, sliced
|1
|cup celery, sliced
|2
|cloves garlic, minced
|1
|cup rotisserie chicken, shredded
|1
|teaspoon Italian seasoning
|1
|teaspoon salt
|1/2
|teaspoon pepper
|4
|lemon wedges
|shredded Parmesan cheese, for garnish
|chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions.
In large pot, bring broth to boil. Add carrots, celery and garlic. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 5 minutes until vegetables are slightly tender.
Add chicken and Italian seasoning; simmer 5 minutes. Add pearl couscous and cook 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Ladle soup into four bowls and squeeze fresh lemon wedge into each bowl. Garnish with Parmesan and parsley.
Simple Lemon Butter Pearl Couscous
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
|1
|bag Success Pearl Couscous
|3
|lemons, juice only, plus 1 teaspoon zest
|2
|tablespoons butter
|1
|small shallot, finely diced
|1
|tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions, adding lemon juice to water.
In small pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallots and lemon zest. Cook 3 minutes. Stir pearl couscous into pan.
Divide pearl couscous into four bowls and top with parsley.
Michael French
