Alberta Wine Tax Drives Up Prices For Consumers And Businesses, Undermines Interprovincial Trade
|Wine
|Bottle Price Before Alberta's Wine Tax
|Current Price with Alberta's Wine Tax
|Philippe Guerin Sauvignon Blanc*
|$23.00
|$24.00
|Dirty Laundry Winery Merlot**
|$29.99
|$35.49
|Wagner Stempel Riesling*
|$32.00
|$36.00
|Dirty Laundry Winery Bordello**
|$44.99
|$54.49
|Tedeschi Amarone*
|$59.00
|$75.00
|Chateauneuf de Pape Rouge*
|$85.00
|$99.00
*Wine pricing examples sourced from Metrovino Fine Wines
**Sold by producer direct to consumer only
The new tax comes at a bad time when businesses are already having to absorb significant operating cost increases and as Albertans struggle with affordability. The policy also hurts Canadian wine producers' ability to sell a wide variety of wines to Alberta consumers and contradicts the Alberta government's stated affordability policy priorities.
The Coalition is calling on the Government of Alberta to repeal the wine tax and engage constructively with industry to find a solution that supports Alberta consumers and businesses, respects interprovincial agreements, and upholds the spirit of free trade within Canada.
A detailed backgrounder, including stakeholder statements and further context on the tax's impacts, is available at the link below.Backgrounder
The Coalition comprises representatives from Wine Growers Canada, Wine Growers British Columbia, Alberta Hospitality Association, Alberta Liquor Store Association, Import Vintners & Spirits Association and Restaurants Canada .CONTACT: Milena Stanoeva Restaurants Canada 6479211758... Kelly Josephson Wine Growers British Columbia 2508692476... Caroline Henderson Wine Growers Canada 6138547732... Ivonne Martinez Alberta Liquor Store Association 7809777214... Mona Pinder Alberta Hospitality Association 4036192402... Stacy Kyle Import Vintners & Spirits Association... Al Drinkle Metrovino Fine Wines 4032053356...
