IRCTC Scam Case: Delhi High Court Refuses To Stay Trial Against Lalu, Tejashwi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to halt the ongoing trial against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that while the trial would continue, the cross-examination of witnesses could be scheduled for the“next-to-next” week, by which time the court is expected to decide on petitions filed by the father-son duo challenging the framing of charges.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Lalu Prasad, argued that the matter had been listed for a hearing on whether the trial should be stayed while the petitions were pending. He noted that once the examination-in-chief of witnesses is completed, cross-examination proceedings would follow.

The judge, however, made it clear:“Let examination-in-chief be done. I am not giving them a stay.” She added that the petitions would be adjudicated next week, and directed the CBI not to press for immediate cross-examination.

On October 13, 2025, the trial court framed charges against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and 11 others for alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court had remarked that the land and share transactions involved were“possibly an instance of crony capitalism” under the guise of private participation in railway hotels at Ranchi and Puri.

Lalu, in his petition, maintained that the chargesheet lacked incriminating evidence. He argued that the CBI had failed to produce any documentary or oral evidence, witness statements, or circumstantial proof of conspiracy.

In addition to the Yadav family, charges were framed against Pradeep Kumar Goel, Rakesh Saksena, Bhupendra Kumar Agarwal, Rakesh Kumar Gogia, and Vinod Kumar Asthana under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d)(ii) and (iii) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deal with misconduct and abuse of position by public servants.

The trial court also directed charges under IPC Section 420 (cheating) against Lalu, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi, M/s LARA Projects LLP, Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, Sarla Gupta, and Prem Chand Gupta. A common charge of criminal conspiracy under Section 120B IPC was framed against all 14 accused. The Prevention of Corruption Act prescribes a maximum punishment of 10 years for criminal misconduct, while cheating under the IPC carries up to seven years of imprisonment.