President Tshisekedi Meets Mission De L'organisation Des Nations Unies En République Démocratique Du Congo (MONUSCO) Acting Chief Vivian Van De Perre At The African Union City

On 13 January, at the African Union City, President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi met with the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG a.i.), Vivian van de Perre. Discussions focused on the deteriorating security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and its humanitarian consequences, particularly the impact on civilians.

The SRSG a.i. underscored the urgent need to enforce an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, in line with Security Council resolution 2773 (2025).

She reiterated the United Nations' commitment to supporting the DRC, while fully respecting its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and to backing regional peace efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable resolution.

The meeting followed the adoption of Security Council resolution 2808 (2025), which renews MONUSCO's mandate and sets new priorities, including protecting civilians, supporting the implementation of resolution 2773 (2025), and assisting stabilization and the strengthening of State institutions in the DRC.

