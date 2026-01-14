Wyndham Visalia Renews Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Strengthening Its Promise Of Inclusive, Guest-Centered Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the Wyndham Visalia 's credential as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). To renew this designation, staff underwent comprehensive autism training to equip them with knowledge of up-to-date best practices, skills and resources to welcome and support every guest, including autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

“At Wyndham Visalia, we take pride in being part of an inclusive community. Renewing our Certified Autism CenterTM designation reinforces our commitment to providing a welcoming and supportive environment for every guest. This certification ensures our team continues to receive the training and resources needed to understand and meet the needs of all travelers,” says Christina Da Silva, General Manager of Wyndham Visalia.

“Our family chose Wyndham Visalia because it is a Certified Autism CenterTM,” shares a Wyndham guest.“From check-in to dining, every staff member was patient, kind, and understanding of our son's sensory needs. It made our stay stress-free and enjoyable.”

“The IBCCES training helped me better understand sensory sensitivities and communication approaches. It has improved how I interact with guests and made me more confident in creating a positive experience for everyone,” says Rocio Medina, Sales Manager at Wyndham Visalia.

In addition to renewing its CAC designation, the hotel has implemented several additional accommodations and programs to enhance accessibility and inclusivity. Wyndham Visalia has incorporated autism-friendly check-in protocols, allowing families extra time and a quieter setting when needed, and added customized sensory kits available upon request at the front desk. The hotel has also expanded its staff training program to include all departments, ensuring consistent guest support. It has additionally partnered with local attractions and Visit Visalia to promote the city's Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) status.

By renewing its CAC designation, Wyndham Visalia continues to play a role in a wider movement initiated by Visit Visalia, which helped Visalia become the first-ever Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

“Wyndham Visalia's continued commitment to maintaining its Certified Autism CenterTM designation sets a powerful example for the hospitality industry,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“By investing in ongoing training and renewal, the team is ensuring every guest feels understood, welcomed, and supported. This level of dedication doesn't just enhance the guest experience; it distinguishes Wyndham Visalia as a leader in inclusive hospitality.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Wyndham Visalia is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



About Wyndham Visalia

Wyndham Visalia is a Certified Autism CenterTM and full-service hotel located between Fresno and Bakersfield, near Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. The hotel features 256 guest rooms, over 22,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a full-service restaurant and lounge, indoor and outdoor pools. Wyndham Visalia is a preferred choice for business travelers, conferences, and social events in California's Central Valley. The hotel is adjacent to Plaza Park.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.