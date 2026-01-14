VBLTC ACO Appoints Jason H. Feuerman As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VBLTC ACO today announced the appointment of Jason H. Feuerman as Chief Executive Officer.

Before joining VBLTC ACO, Feuerman was the founder and former President and CEO of LTC ACO, the first Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organization dedicated exclusively to managing the full Medicare spend for residents of nursing and assisted living facilities nationwide.

Under his leadership, LTC ACO expanded its participation in the MSSP, operating in more than 1,500 skilled nursing facilities with over 2,000 participating providers. Since 2018, the organization has generated more than $100 million in shared savings and most recently assumed downside risk for approximately 12,000 Medicare Fee-for-Service beneficiaries, representing more than $450 million in annual Medicare spend.

“VBLTC ACO has a powerful opportunity to advance value-based care in long-term care settings,” said Jason H. Feuerman, CEO of VBLTC ACO.“I look forward to working with our partners to drive sustainable results that improve outcomes for residents while strengthening provider performance.”

Feuerman previously served as President of the Health Plan and Public Sector Divisions of Value Options, Inc. He also served as President of Bravo Health, a subsidiary of Cigna, Inc., and as President of Senior Care Centers of America. He holds a BS and an MBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Maryland.

“Jason's track record of building and scaling high-performing ACOs in long-term care is unmatched,” said Manoj Wadhwani, Chairman of VBLTC ACO.“His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to deliver savings for post-acute and long-term care providers, patients, and Medicare.”

About VBLTC ACO

VBLTC is an Accountable Care Organization participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program. Focused on long-term care populations, VBLTC partners with medical practices whose clinicians work primarily in nursing homes, supporting success under value-based care through clinical and financial alignment.