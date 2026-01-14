Hermès International : Shares And Voting Rights As Of 31St December 2025

403
Hermès International : Shares And Voting Rights As Of 31St December 2025
|In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Hermès international publishes each month, before the 15 th day of the following month, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital if they have varied from those previously published.
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock)
|Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders' meetings)
|Publications
|31 December 2025
|105 569 412
|179 250 591
|178 517 494
|14 January 2026
|30 November 2025
|105 569 412
|179 251 011
|178 517 720
|9 December 2025
|31 October 2025
|105 569 412
|179 251 764
|178 518 628
|13 November 2025
|30 September 2025
|105 569 412
|179 543 052
|178 810 005
|8 October 2025
|31 August 2025
|105 569 412
|179 545 613
|178 811 721
|11 September 2025
|31 July 2025
|105 569 412
|179 550 181
|178 816 459
|11 August 2025
|30 June 2025
|105 569 412
|179 550 545
|178 818 530
|10 July 2025
|31 May 2025
|105 569 412
|179 467 481
|178 733 023
|16 June 2025
|30 April 2025
|105 569 412
|179 461 813
|178 728 084
|14 May 2025
|31 March 2025
|105 569 412
|179 463 684
|178 728 707
|15 April 2025
|28 February 2025
|105 569 412
|179 437 557
|178 705 118
|7 March 2025
|31 January 2025
|105 569 412
|179 455 727
|178 723 896
|17 February 2025
|31 December 2024
|105 569 412
|179 455 561
|178 723 917
|9 January 2025
|30 November 2024
|105 569 412
|179 428 716
|178 694 968
|10 December 2024
|31 October 2024
|105 569 412
|179 438 517
|178 704 139
|15 November 2024
|30 September 2024
|105 569 412
|179 441 272
|178 707 825
|9 October 2024
|31 August 2024
|105 569 412
|179 446 014
|178 732 464
|6 September 2024
|31 July 2024
|105 569 412
|179 445 914
|178 732 843
|7 August 2024
|30 June 2024
|105 569 412
|179 449 233
|178 610 375
|11 July 2024
|31 May 2024
|105 569 412
|179 188 981
|178 349 193
|13 June 2024
|30 April 2024
|105 569 412
|179 141 995
|178 305 113
|14 May 2024
|31 March 2024
|105 569 412
|179 116 106
|178 279 224
|9 April 2024
|29 February 2024
|105 569 412
|179 126 463
|178 289 170
|12 March 2024
|31 January 2024
|105 569 412
|179 317 315
|178 478 373
|12 February 2024
|31 December 2023
|105 569 412
|179 317 667
|178 478 552
|15 January 2024
|30 November 2023
|105 569 412
|179 365 859
|178 526 892
|11 December 2023
|31 October 2023
|105 569 412
|179 368 728
|178 528 399
|13 November 2023
|30 September 2023
|105 569 412
|179 371 032
|178 566 482
|9 october 2023
|31 August 2023
|105 569 412
|179 372 531
|178 582 188
|8 September 2023
|31 July 2023
|105 569 412
|179 374 728
|178 612 915
|14 August 2023
|30 June 2023
|105 569 412
|179 404 568
|178 374 304
|11 July 2023
|31 May 2023
|105 569 412
|179 265 655
|178 234 253
|12 June 2023
|30 April 2023
|105 569 412
|179 257 164
|178 227 078
|12 May 2023
|31 March 2023
|105 569 412
|179 245 726
|178 216 740
|12 April 2023
|28 February 2023
|105 569 412
|179 250 895
|178 220 609
|7 March 2023
|31 January 2023
|105 569 412
|179 465 678
|178 435 969
|9 February 2023
|31 December 2022
|105 569 412
|179 473 191
|178 439 566
|9 January 2023
|30 November 2022
|105 569 412
|179 476 149
|178 444 616
|8 December 2022
|31 October 2022
|105 569 412
|179 635 081
|178 601 374
|8 November 2022
|30 September 2022
|105 569 412
|179 638 491
|178 603 984
|10 October 2022
|31 August 2022
|105 569 412
|179 590 290
|178 558 611
|7 September 2022
|31 July 2022
|105 569 412
|179 595 222
|178 565 040
|8 August 2022
|30 June 2022
|105 569 412
|179 596 141
|178 562 998
|11 July 2022
|31 May 2022
|105 569 412
|179 733 416
|178 731 339
|9 June 2022
|30 April 2022
|105 569 412
|179 560 530
|178 564 101
|13 May 2022
|31 March 2022
|105 569 412
|179 500 755
|178 522 356
|12 April 2022
|28 February 2022
|105 569 412
|179 387 343
|178 461 509
|8 March 2022
|31 January 2022
|105 569 412
|179 184 927
|178 259 846
|9 February 2022
|31 December 2021
|105 569 412
|178 683 225
|177 758 072
|14 January 2022
Attachment
-
hermes_20260114_releasetotalnumberofvotingrightsandshares_2025-12-31_EN
