Ultrahuman And Click Therapeutics Partner To Launch The World's First Biomarker-Driven Migraine Management Tool Based On FDA-Authorized Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrahuman, a global leader in wearable health technology, today announced a partnership with Click Therapeutics, a leader in prescription digital therapeutics, to develop the Migraine PowerPlug.

Migraine PowerPlug is a software-based feature within the Ultrahuman platform based on Click Therapeutics' FDA-authorized prescription digital therapeutic designed to offer both migraine-related insights and guided activities.

The goal is to deliver more personalized, actionable support to the more than one billion people affected by migraine. Migraines impact an estimated 15 to 20 percent of the global population, and women experience migraines at nearly three times the rate of men.

Migraine: An Unmet Women's Health Crisis

As a chronic neurological condition with no cure, migraine is one of the most disabling medical disorders and the leading cause of disability among women aged 15–49, affecting work, family life, quality of life, and overall health.

Women's health has been central to Ultrahuman's roadmap from day one. With the recent acquisition of viO and its OvuSense technology, Ultrahuman is tirelessly working to support women across cycle types and hormonal profiles.

This matters because for many women, hormonal fluctuations are closely linked with migraine patterns. Ultrahuman's wellness insights can help women better understand these shifts and the way they may relate to migraine risk, frequency and severity.

A New Model of Care That Fits Daily Life

Migraine is often managed through occasional clinical visits, while symptoms and triggers play out every day. Ultrahuman's Migraine PowerPlug is built around the idea that care should extend beyond the clinic, using wearable data and evidence-based interventions to support people in real time.

The partnership combines Ultrahuman's biomarker analytics with the technology and intellectual property behind Click's digital therapeutic, CT-132, the first and only FDA-authorized digital treatment for the preventive treatment of migraine. CT-132 utilizes a proprietary, clinically validated approach to helping patients reduce migraine burden when used alongside their existing medication.

Unlike general wellness tools that offer only tracking, the Migraine PowerPlug is being developed using digital therapeutic principles to help users understand how biometric changes may correlate with potential triggers that can then be managed by guided behavioral interventions.

Why Sleep, HRV, and Movement Matter

Migraine PowerPlug will help users track trends across sleep, recovery, stress, and activity, then translate those trends into practical, personalized lifestyle guidance.

Many people with migraine notice trends that show up in daily physiology. Sleep quality, HRV, stress load, and movement can all influence how often migraines occur and how intense they feel.

Plans within Migraine PowerPlug include goals for daily movement, sleep, and even tailored hydration intake recommendations, based on an individual's migraine patterns.

It enables users to spot their own patterns, build consistency where it matters, and use science-backed strategies to improve resilience over tim e.

“Helping people improve how they feel daily is core to Ultrahuman's mission. By integrating the underlying principles of Click Therapeutics' digital migraine treatment technology into our latest PowerPlug, we are enabling users to track and understand migraine-related patterns in real time, and then go further to turn those insights into actionable guidance,” said Mohit Kumar, CEO of Ultrahuman.

“Our partnership with Ultrahuman will allow us to bring a much-needed personalized migraine solution to people around the world,” said David Benshoof Klein, CEO and founder of Click Therapeutics.“As digital health evolves, combining our clinically validated digital treatments with personalized consumer biometrics allows us to address an unmet need in over-the-counter care and the fast-growing wearables market.”

Availability

The Migraine PowerPlug is scheduled to launch for users via the Ultrahuman app in early 2026 after a pilot phase. Regions include the United States, Canada, EU, India, Australia, and more.

The statements in this press release are provided for informational purposes only and are subject to applicable legal, regulatory, and geographic limitations.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is a global health technology company building the world's most comprehensive wearable and ambient health ecosystem. With innovations such as the Ultrahuman M1 CGM, Blood Vision, Ultrahuman Home, and Cycle & Ovulation Pro, Ultrahuman empowers people to act early, live better, and unlock their peak potential. In 2025, Ultrahuman was named one of TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies, recognized for advancing accessibility and preventive healthcare.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops, validates, and commercializes software as medical treatments for people with unmet medical needs. Operating at the intersection of biology and technology, Click uses a proprietary platform-based approach to therapeutic development that leverages patient-centric design principles and innovative AI-based technologies to deliver a unique combination of engagement and clinical outcomes. Digital therapeutics on Click's platform are regulated, clinically validated mobile applications that are being developed to address diverse areas of therapeutic need, including indications in psychiatry, neurology, oncology, immunology, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Disclaimer:

The Migraine PowerPlug is a general wellness and educational experience and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It is not a prescription digital therapeutic and does not replace professional medical care. Availability and features may vary by region.

