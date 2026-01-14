Qatar Partakes In 5Th Consultative Meeting On Enhancing Coordination Of Peace Initiatives And Efforts For Sudan
The State of Qatar participated in the Fifth Consultative Meeting on Enhancing Coordination of Peace Initiatives and Efforts for Sudan, which took place in the Arab Republic of Egypt.
HE Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.
This meeting comes as part of efforts to support pathways towards a peaceful solution in the Republic of Sudan and to strengthen coordination among concerned parties in a manner that contributes to achieving security and stability.
