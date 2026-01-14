Eron International Launches Eron Connect At ICE 2026: A New Technology Stack For Global Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- - Eron International is a global technology hub specialized in building and scaling fintech infrastructure. With deep expertise in multi-market environments, the company enables businesses to expand securely through technology, automation, and local market knowledge.

- Eron Connect is an all-in-one platform that removes market barriers and lets you manage the entire payment ecosystem end to end from a single place. It's built to scale without adding teams and evolve into a global payments marketplace where clients and providers can grow and strengthen their businesses.

- The iGaming industry will be the first vertical in which Eron Connect is launched due to its high level of operational and regulatory complexity, serving as a key use case that demonstrates the platform's full potential.

Eron International, a global technology hub that empowers companies to scale securely across multiple markets, will attend ICE Barcelona 2026 to perform the official launch of Eron Connect, its new technological platform that redefines how companies scale payments, finance, and security.

Eron Connect is designed for enterprises operating in multiple markets that require a smarter, more efficient, and secure way to manage operations globally.

This new platform brings together payment orchestration, financial automation, and AI-driven cybersecurity into one unified ecosystem. The solution allows businesses to manage their global operations from a single environment, reducing complexity, accelerating expansion, and strengthening governance across markets.

With extensive experience in LATAM, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, Eron International enables companies to manage their entire payment, finance, and cybersecurity ecosystem and expand globally through a network of integrated PSPs.

Eron International currently operates with clients in more than 40 countries, backed by a network of integrated PSPs and over 300 local payment methods, with more than 15 years of experience in cross-border operations.

The new platform addresses the real-world challenges of companies working with multiple providers, diverse regulatory frameworks, and distributed teams, delivering an orchestration layer that centralizes control, visibility, and governance.

Although Eron International works with multiple industries, they have selected iGaming for the initial launch phase due to the sector's high level of operational complexity and the tangible need for solutions that allow efficient operation in multiple regulated markets.

In this regard, its modular and scalable architecture makes it equally relevant for sectors such as e-commerce, retail, ticketing, SaaS, marketplaces, and enterprise-level companies seeking to accelerate international expansion, optimize conversions, and operate with greater efficiency in different markets.

Eron Connect does not cater to a single industry, but rather to a cross-functional need: to operate globally without losing local control.

What Eron Connect enables:

- Activation of new markets in real time.

- Multi-PSP management from a single interface.

- Smart routing based on geography, risk, and user profile.

- Automated financial reconciliation.

- Real-time balance monitoring.

- Full audit traceability.

- AI-powered cybersecurity detection and response.

- Advanced access control and governance.

ICE 2026 is one of the world's most relevant events for the gaming and technology industries, attracting over 65,000 visitors from 186 countries. Across three days, more than 600 global exhibitors and over 300 verified regulators showcase the latest innovations shaping the future of the sector.

This global reach and level of authority make ICE the ideal stage to present solutions that define the future of the ecosystem, such as Eron Connect, a platform designed to respond to the real challenges of multi-market operations.

Eron International will be exhibiting at Stand 4L30, hosting live demos, private meetings, and strategic discussions with operators, PSPs, and partners.

The event will feature ERON's leadership team, including:

- Santiago Díaz – Chief Commercial Officer

- Mauricio Cassani – Chief Product Officer

Eron International is a global technology hub delivering the infrastructure, intelligence, and cross-functional teams fintechs and businesses need to operate and scale globally.

Its teams work across disciplines (payments, compliance, risk, finance, operations, and technology) to provide a unified, modular ecosystem that adapts to business needs.

Eron International operates worldwide, with proven experience in LATAM, Asia, Africa, and beyond. Understanding the nuances of local payment ecosystems, regulatory requirements, and operational challenges, they translate that knowledge into reliable, scalable solutions.

Eron International is the technological backbone that global fintechs and enterprises trust to run and scale with confidence.