Larry Wells Builds A New Career On-Screen, Proving It's Never Too Late

Larry Wells is living proof that it's never too late to pursue a dream. New career opportunities started happening for him in his 60s. Now, Wells isn't even thinking of retirement. In fact, he's just getting started-building a thriving acting career after decades of success as an entrepreneur.

“I've always been interested in acting and never really dreamed that I would get the chance at this stage of my life,” Wells says.“But fate had other plans.”

Before stepping in front of the camera, Wells spent 35 years building a successful gate automation business. What began as a simple need-being unable to find someone to repair his own gate-turned into a thriving enterprise serving thousands of customers.

“I grew up with a dad who could fix just about anything,” Wells explains.“He taught my brothers and me to be resourceful. So, I taught myself how to install and repair gates, started helping friends and family, and it grew from there.”

Today, Larry's son runs the day-to-day operations of the business, allowing him the freedom to pursue acting, while also working on two patent-pending projects he developed with his twin brother.

Wells began his on-screen journey just over five years ago in an unexpected way. A regular customer at Tractor Supply, he would often talk with store employees and management. Then one day, he received an email from an agent inviting him to appear in a Tractor Supply video. The opportunity quickly expanded into the print ads, voice-over work, and a national commercial for the company. That same agent then encouraged him to audition for the show "1883", which was filming in Fort Worth at the time.

“I got very lucky,” Wells says.“I was cast as a deputy in "1883" alongside the main cast. Working with Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott, and Tim McGraw was incredible.”

Following "1883", Wells landed roles in local and national TV commercials, shoots for Kubota, additional voice-over work, and later appeared in "1923", this time, as an Amarillo deputy. He also committed himself to acting classes, where he connected with friend and mentor Roni Hummel, whose guidance has helped him refine his craft.

Over the years, Larry has met some other legendary acting figures, who've kept him inspired. Through his involvement with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, he became friends with actor Buck Taylor. That friendship led to meeting Barry Corbin, with whom Wells now regularly participates in Stock Show Parades and Purple Heart Recipient meet-and-greets, as part of the Western actors tradition.

“I've really enjoyed knowing legends like Buck Taylor and Barry Corbin. I actually serve as Barry's personal security for some of his live shows. We even share the same wonderful agent: Linda McAlister, Wells says. "And last year, I had the honor of doing the voice-over for Barry Corbin's induction video, into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame."

Achievements for Larry Wells now include television commercials, a short film, print modeling, co-producing two faith-based music videos, presenting at the Texas Country Music Awards and the Academy of Western Artists Awards. He's also recently worked on a Texas based independent film, called "Anderson County", written and directed by Chris Seagler. Wells is also currently in talks with Kansas-based writer and director Ken Spurgeon, with whom he plans to collaborate on an upcoming film project.

“My formula for success is pretty simple,” Wells explains.“Listen more than you speak. Give a hundred percent. Be honest and have integrity. I'm living proof that you can do almost anything if you try hard and stay focused.”