Morgan & Morgan Reports Landmark 2025 Trial Results, Highlighting Billions Recovered For Clients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America's largest injury law firm, announced today that, in 2025, it recovered more than six billion dollars for its clients across the country, underscoring the firm's ongoing success in the courtroom and its commitment to fighting for injured individuals and families across the country.

According to firm-reported figures, Morgan & Morgan had 295 cases go to trial which ultimately resolved favorably for the plaintiff. The firm secured $1,098,230,342 in jury verdicts for its clients, and millions more in mid-trial settlements in 2025.

Notably, the firm's attorneys were part of the leadership team that secured a landmark $425 million class action verdict against Google for the company's secret tracking of users' app activity. The firm's Business Trial Group successfully secured a $37 million verdict awarded to 28 plaintiffs affected by the 2021 Midway water crisis in Gulf Breeze, Florida. The firm's medical malpractice team also delivered strong results, including a $27 million verdict in a case against Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida. Morgan & Morgan attorneys also won a $100 million verdict for former Florida state senator Daphne Campbell for the wrongful death of her son, Jason, when he was shot and killed in an apartment complex in Miami, Florida. These results further demonstrate the breadth and impact of the firm's trial success across practice areas.

“These results reflect our trial-first mindset and the relentless work of our attorneys, legal professionals, and staff nationwide,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan.“ These verdicts signal to companies and others that we mean business when it comes to standing up for our clients. Every case represents a real person who trusted us to fight for them, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

With offices in all 50 states and a reputation built on courtroom strength, Morgan & Morgan continues to position itself as a leader in high-stakes litigation, handling cases across a wide range of practice areas. The firm's 2025 results reinforce its longstanding message to insurance companies and corporate defendants alike: Morgan & Morgan is prepared to go to trial, and fight to win, to ensure clients receive fair compensation for their injuries.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America's largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our“For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, Norfolk Southern, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at .

