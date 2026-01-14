Ignite Energy Access Lights Up Rural Zambia With Another 15 Mini-Grid, As IRENA Highlights Rapid Growth Of Mini-Grids

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ignite Energy Access reaches a major milestone in Zambia's rural electrification efforts with the successful commissioning of the second batch of solar minigrids under the Increase Access to Electricity and Renewable Energy Production (IAEREP) Project, co-financed by the European Union (EU) through the National Authorising Office of the European Development Fund (NAO). The event, recently held at the 100kWp Kumadzi Solar Minigrid site in Chadiza District, marks another significant step forward in expanding clean, affordable, and reliable power access to underserved communities across Zambia's Eastern Province.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), grids have been gaining momentum globally as a leading solution for mass electrification, providing clean, sustainable, and reliable electricity to millions of people worldwide. IRENA's Minigrid Renewable Energy Statistics 2025 report highlights that solar mini grids have grown worldwide by 633% over the last decade, and by 187% since 2020, underscoring their accelerating role in closing the global energy access gap.

The newly commissioned sites include 15 solar minigrids, forming part of a broader pipeline of 60 minigrids being developed by Ignite Energy Access. These systems are expected to bring electricity to thousands of homes, schools, health facilities, and small businesses, helping to drive socio-economic growth across rural Zambia.

The ceremony was attended by an esteemed delegation, including Hon. Peter Simon Phiri, Eastern Province Minister as the guest of honor; His Excellency Thomas Rossignol, French Ambassador to Zambia representing the European Union; Mr. Malan Zimba, Chadiza District Commissioner; traditional leaders Chief Mwangala, Chief Zingalume, and Chieftainess Kawaza; Acting Director Technical Services, representing the CEO of Rural Electrification Authority (REA), and representatives from the Ministry of Energy, and our EPC Partner Sagemcom Zambia represented by the Country Manager Mr. Bruno Marty.

Their participation reflected the shared vision of advancing universal energy access through strong local and international partnerships.

“The Kumadzi commissioning represents opportunity, resilience, and progress”, said Yariv Cohen, CEO of Ignite Energy Access.“By working hand in hand with the Zambian Government, the EU, and our partners, we're proving that decentralized renewable energy can deliver tangible impact at scale and speed. Each connection brings us closer to our vision of connecting 100 million people across Africa to clean, affordable power, transforming energy systems, and entire communities.”

During the event, the delegation toured the generation unit and visited a Productive Use of Energy (PUE) customer, a local hammer mill operator, demonstrating how reliable power is already stimulating income-generating activities and transforming lives.

“The commissioning of these 15 sites in Chadiza today is a shining example of what partnerships can achieve”, said Helen Zulu, Managing Director of Ignite Energy Access Zambia.“These minigrids will bring sustainable energy to households and businesses, enabling families to light their homes, students to study after dark, and entrepreneurs to extend their business hours, fostering growth and reducing reliance on harmful fuels. Together, we are making clean energy access a universal right, not a privilege.”

To date, Ignite Energy Access operates minigrids in Zambia, Benin, Tanzania, and Nigeria. Building on this momentum, the company plans to deploy 30 additional minigrids in Zambia by early 2026, in collaboration with national and international partners supporting the country's energy transition. These projects contribute directly to Zambia's President's 1,000 minigrid, which aims to accelerate electrification in rural communities beyond the reach of the national grid. Through this work, Ignite is helping advance national electrification goals, strengthen climate resilience, and enable more inclusive, sustainable economic growth.

About Ignite Energy Access:

Ignite Energy Access is an Abu Dhabi-based leader in distributed renewable energy solutions, dedicated to providing reliable and sustainable infrastructure-solutions to underserved communities across Africa. Through innovative technology, scalable business models, and impact-driven financing, Ignite is transforming lives, fostering economic growth, and driving the continent's clean energy transition.