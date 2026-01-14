Vishay Intertechnology Extends 193 PUR-SI Series Of Snap-In Power Aluminum Capacitors With Voltage Ratings Of 550 V And 600 V
|Case size (D x L in mm)
|22 x 25 to 35 x 60
|Capacitance range
|47 μF to 820 μF
|Tolerance
|± 20 %
|Rated voltage
|400 V to 450 V
|500 V to 600 V
|Category temperature range
|-40 °C to +105 °C
|Useful life at +105 °C
|5000 h
|Max. ESR at 100 Hz
|120 mΩ to 3365 mΩ
|Max. impedance at 10 kHz
|80 mΩ to 2700 mΩ
|Sectional specification
|IEC 60384-4 / EN130300
|Climatic category IEC 60038
|40 / 105 / 56
|25 / 105 / 56
Samples of the extended 193 PUR-SI series capacitors are available from catalog houses in small quantities. Production quantities are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks.
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.
The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
