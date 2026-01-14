Vishay Intertechnology Extends 193 PUR-SI Series Of Snap-In Power Aluminum Capacitors With Voltage Ratings Of 550 V And 600 V

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has extended its 193 PUR-SI series of miniature snap-in power aluminum electrolytic capacitors with new voltage ratings of 550 V and 600 V. The Vishay BCcomponents devices deliver up to 30 % higher ripple current than standard solutions in similar case sizes and offer a longer useful life.

Traditionally, designers have used three 400 V to 450 V capacitors in series, with voltage balancing resistors across each device, to handle DC bus voltages up to 1100 V - an approach that adds design complexity and potential failure points. With their higher voltage ratings up to 600 V, the enhanced 193 PUR-SI series devices released today allow designers to achieve this voltage range with fewer components, while eliminating the need for voltage balancing circuits - saving PCB space and reducing BOM costs. In addition, the added voltage headroom extends capacitor lifetimes and enhances overall system reliability.

Designed to withstand the demanding switching currents of today's high power converters, the 193 PUR-SI series devices handle ripple currents up to 3.27 A. Their long useful life of 5000 hours at +105 °C permits use in demanding applications requiring more than 25 years of operation from capacitors in ambient temperatures up to +60 °C. Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case insulated with a blue sleeve, the devices offer capacitance from 47 μF to 820 μF in 25 compact case sizes ranging from 22 mm x 25 mm to 35 mm x 60 mm. The RoHS-compliant capacitors are also available with 3-pin keyed polarity snap-in terminals for more stable PCB mounting.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the devices are ideally suited for smoothing, buffering, and DC-Link filtering in switch mode power supplies; chargers, battery management systems (BMS), and motor controls in electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles; industrial motor drives and air conditioners; solar inverters; medical equipment; UPS; and welding equipment.

Device Specification Table: