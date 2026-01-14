Thousands Of Kuki-Zo Tribals Hold Rally In Manipur, Demand Political Solution

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Jan 14 (IANS) Thousands of tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community on Wednesday organised a massive rally in Manipur's Churachandpur district, demanding an early political solution to long-standing issues faced by the tribal community.

Organised by Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), thousands of men and women marched for over 4 km in the Churachandpur district headquarters town, raising slogans and holding placards demanding political solutions to their demands including Union Territory with a legislature.

Later, the KZC and the ITLF leaders submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of the Churachandpur district addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighting the concerns of the community.

Similar rallies were also held in Kuki-Zo tribal inhabited areas of Moreh in Tengnoupal district. The memorandum said that for nearly three years, the Kuki-Zo people have endured immense suffering arising from the ethnic conflict with the Meitei community.

“More than 250 innocent Kuki-Zo lives have been lost, over 7,000 houses burnt, 360 places of worship desecrated or vandalised, and more than 40,000 people forcibly displaced from their homes and properties. The Kuki-Zo population has been forcibly driven out of the Imphal Valley, resulting in a complete physical, administrative, and psychological separation between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei peoples,” it said.

The memorandum said that since 3 May 2023, the Kuki-Zo people have been completely unable to traverse Meitei community dominated areas, leaving them entirely dependent on hill inter-village roads, which are presently in deplorable condition.

The memorandum, jointly signed by KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and General Secretary Thangzamang, also demanded protection of Kuki-Zo land and properties in the Imphal Valley, inhabited by the Meitei community people.

According to state government officials, more than 260 people were killed, over 1,500 injured and more than 70,000 displaced after ethnic violence broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities on May 3, 2023, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.