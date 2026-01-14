Simple, Satisfying Meals For The New Year
|2
|tablespoons olive oil
|1
|small yellow onion, finely chopped
|1
|small red bell pepper, finely chopped
|salt, to taste
|pepper, to taste
|2
|cups cooked sweet potatoes
|1
|can (15 ounces) Bush's Black Beans, drained
|1
|teaspoon chili powder
|2
|fried eggs
|1
|avocado, sliced
|cotija cheese, crumbled
|lime wedges, for serving
In large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add onions and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until peppers are softened, 5-7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Add sweet potatoes, black beans and chili powder; stir to combine. Cook until potatoes and beans are warmed through, 4-5 minutes.
Divide bean mixture between two bowls. Top each bowl with fried egg, avocado slices and crumbled cotija cheese. Serve with lime wedges.
Greek Dense Bean Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6-8
| Dressing:
|1/4
|cup extra-virgin olive oil
|2
|tablespoons red wine vinegar
|1
|tablespoon lemon juice
|1
|teaspoon Dijon mustard
|1
|garlic clove, minced
|1
|teaspoon dried oregano
|salt, to taste
|pepper, to taste
|Tzatziki Sauce:
|1/2
|cup plain yogurt
|1/4
|cucumber, grated, excess water drained
|2
|teaspoons lemon juice
|2
|teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
|1/2
|teaspoon garlic, minced
|2
|teaspoons fresh dill, chopped
|salt, to taste
|pepper, to taste
|Salad:
|1
|can (16 ounces) Bush's Chick Peas, drained and rinsed
|1
|can (15 1/2 ounces) Bush's Cannellini Beans, drained and rinsed
|1
|cup cherry tomatoes, halved
|1/2
|cup red onion, diced
|1
|cucumber, seeded and diced
|1/2
|cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved
|1/2
|cup feta cheese, crumbled
|1/4
|cup fresh parsley, chopped
|Greek dressing (directions below)
|1
|cup tzatziki sauce (directions below)
|chicken skewers (optional), for serving
To make dressing: In food processor or blender, blend olive oil; red wine vinegar; lemon juice; Dijon mustard; garlic; oregano; and salt and pepper, to taste, until well combined. Set aside.
To make tzatziki sauce: In bowl, stir yogurt; cucumber; lemon juice; olive oil; garlic; dill; and salt and pepper, to taste, until well combined. Set aside.
To make salad: In large bowl, combine chick peas, cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, feta cheese and parsley; toss with dressing.
Top with tzatziki sauce and serve with chicken skewers, if desired.
Chef's tip: Store leftover tzatziki sauce separate from salad.
Michael French
