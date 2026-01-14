NJ Opioid Prescribers Learn About Safer Alternatives Through CME Impacting 1.5 Million Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millburn, NJ, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series helped New Jersey prescribers deepen their understanding of safer, non-opioid pain management options, advancing efforts to reduce opioid misuse that are expected to help more than a million New Jersey residents.

Organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), in collaboration with the Office of Alternative and Community Responses (OACR) and the Opioid Education Foundation of America (OEFA), the Learning Series featured monthly webinars addressing prevention, treatment, recovery, and trauma-informed care.

“More than 2,100 prescribers, including physicians, dentists, and nurses, took part in this year's Learning Series, equipping themselves with tools and insights to better serve patients and make safer prescribing decisions,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ.“Together, they earned 4,520 continuing education credits, which reflects a step toward meaningful change in clinical practice and a stronger, healthier New Jersey. The education provided to these health care professionals will have a positive impact on an estimated 1.5 million patients.” Valente added that credits were also earned by pharmacists, social workers, EMTs, and athletic trainers.

Throughout 2025, participants heard from national experts, including speakers from the Mayo Clinic, Yale Program of Addiction Medicine, and Duke University School of Medicine. These sessions provided guidance on reducing opioid reliance and integrating safer alternatives in pain management.

In total, the series drew over 10,000 attendees from across health care, education, law enforcement, and recovery services. It also serves as a key component of Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day, held annually on October 6, which raises awareness about opioid misuse and promotes preventive education statewide more information, visit

Best known for its statewide anti-drug advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

