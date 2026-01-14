Aviation Maintenance, Repair And Overhaul (MRO) Logistics Global Industry Research 2026: $8.17 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Logistics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) logistics market has been experiencing robust growth, with its market size projected to expand significantly. By 2026, it's anticipated to reach $6.5 billion, growing from $6.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is largely driven by an increasing commercial airline fleet, regulatory maintenance compliance, predictive maintenance technologies adoption, and enhanced operational efficiency demands.

Looking towards 2030, the MRO logistics market is expected to escalate to $8.17 billion at a CAGR of 5.9%. Key growth factors include AI integration for predictive maintenance, expansion of digital supply chain solutions, automated component handling systems adoption, MRO outsourcing, and sustainable practices adoption. Notably, trends such as predictive maintenance solutions, integrated supply chain platforms, automated systems, and real-time fleet monitoring are set to shape the market trajectory.

Air travel growth contributes significantly to the MRO sector's expansion. Increased global business activities, trade, and tourism fuel the demand for efficient airline operations. Reports indicate an 8.6% growth in air travel demand as of August 2024 compared to the previous year, highlighting the critical role of MRO logistics in maintaining aviation safety and operational efficacy.

Leading industry players are advancing innovative solutions to enhance MRO logistics services. For instance, in July 2023, Ramco Systems launched Aviation Suite V5.9.6, a pivotal tool designed to revolutionize aviation MRO logistics using cutting-edge digital capabilities and features aimed at optimizing operational efficiency.

In a strategic move, IFS acquired EmpowerMX in July 2024. This acquisition, bolstering IFS's aerospace and defense industry standing, incorporates AI-driven aviation maintenance software into their offerings. EmpowerMX specializes in aviation maintenance management, underscoring the sector's drive towards automation and increased efficiency.

The market features major companies such as Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, CMA CGM S.A., The Boeing Company, and many others. North America currently dominates the MRO logistics market; however, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. Global trade dynamics and tariffs are influencing market conditions, impacting costs and ushering in trends like local sourcing and automated solutions.

Tariffs impose challenges by increasing costs for imported components and logistics tools, particularly affecting regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. This scenario is prompting a shift towards domestic sourcing and innovative, automated MRO solutions to enhance supply chain efficiencies.

A comprehensive market research report provides insights into global market sizes, regional shares, competition analysis, and future opportunities. It delivers a holistic view necessary for stakeholders to navigate the current and future landscape, addressing strategic planning, inventory management, and order fulfillment for diverse aviation sectors including civil, military, and business aviation.

With global revenues driven by diverse services such as maintenance, repair, logistics, and refurbishing, the market is set on a trajectory of continuous growth. The report encompasses data from key countries like the USA, China, Germany, and others, providing a detailed and expansive analysis crucial for industry players.

Market Analysis and Insights:



Market Characteristics: Analyzes products, brand differentiation, and innovative trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Reviews value chain components and competitive landscape.

Trend and Strategy Updates: Highlights digital transformation, automation, and sustainability trends.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Reviews frameworks, investment flows, and innovation drivers.

Market Size and Forecasts: Provides insights into current and projected market development.

Competitive Landscape: Discusses market shares, leading companies, and key financial deals. Company Scoring Matrix: Evaluates companies based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Scope of the Report:



Markets Covered: Order Fulfillment; Inventory Management

Service Types: Engine Overhaul; Airframe Maintenance; Line Maintenance; Modification; Components

Applications: Civil Aviation; Military Aviation; Business Aviation Subsegments: Parts Procurement; Predictive Inventory Analytics

Key Companies: Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, The Boeing Company, Honeywell Aerospace, and more.

Key Attributes:

