Food Lion Feeds Donates 805,000 Meals During Collegiate Football Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thirty-four collegiate football teams participated in the annual Sack to Give Back program, topping last season's donation totals SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is donating the equivalent of more than 805,000 meals* to campus food pantries and local Feeding America partner food banks through its annual Sack to Give Back program. This surpasses the previous season's total of 793,000 meals, strengthening access to nutritious and reliable food for college students. Food Lion Feeds is Food Lion's hunger-relief platform, founded in 2014 to help address food insecurity across the omnichannel retailer's 10-state footprint. During the 2025 collegiate football season, Food Lion Feeds provided the equivalent of 1,000 meals for every quarterback sack recorded by the 34 participating teams, up to 30,000 meals per school. The donations nourish campus food pantries or, where on-campus pantries are not available, nearby Feeding America partner food banks serving college communities. “At Food Lion, we know hunger doesn't follow a schedule,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“As students return to campus for a new semester, we want them to be able to focus on their education instead of where their next meal will come from. We are grateful our Sack to Give Back program strengthens campus food pantries and helps students thrive.” Since launching in 2019, the Sack to Give Back program has helped provide the equivalent of more than 4.6 million meals to students and families in need. Food Lion Feeds also partners with universities through its Score to Give More campaign, which provides the equivalent of 100 meals for every free throw made, up to 30,000 meals per participating team at each school. The Sack to Give Back participating schools and season totals include:

School School Location Food Bank/Pantry Football Sacks/Meals Donated Appalachian State University Boone, N.C. Mountaineer Food Hub 28 sacks/28,000 meals provided Bluefield State University Bluefield, W.Va. SGA Food Pantry 10 sacks/10,000 meals provided Bowie State University Bowie, Md. Nutrition Lounge 17 sacks/17,000 meals provided Catawba College Salisbury, N.C. Laura's Place Food Pantry 19 sacks/19,000 meals East Carolina University Greenville, N.C. ECU Williams-Ross Purple Pantry 30 sacks/30,000 meals provided Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, N.C. Vikings Care School Pantry 17 sacks/17,000 meals provided Elon University Elon, N.C. Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 30 sacks/30,000 meals provided Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, N.C. FSU Food Resource Pantry 30 sacks/30,000 meals provided Gardner-Webb University Boiling Springs, N.C. Second Harvest of Metrolina 30 sacks/30,000 meals provided Georgia Southern University Statesboro, Ga. America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia 12 sacks/12,000 meals provided Hampton University Hampton, Va. Hampton U Pirate Pantry 18 sacks/18,000 meals provided James Madison University Harrisonburg, Va. Blue Ridge Area Food Bank 28 sacks/28,000 meals provided Johnson C Smith University Charlotte, N.C. Golden Bulls General Market 29 sacks/29,000 meals provided Liberty University Lynchburg, Va. Blue Ridge Area Food Bank 16 sacks/16,000 meals provided Lincoln University Lincoln University, Pa. Lion Pantry 15 sacks/15,000 meals provided Livingstone College Salisbury, N.C. Blue Bear Food Pantry 30 sacks/30.000 meals provided North Carolina A&T University Greensboro, N.C. Aggie Source Food Pantry 22 sacks/22,000 meals provided North Carolina State University Raleigh, N.C. NCSU "Feed the Pack" Pantry 18 sacks/18,000 meals provided Old Dominion University Norfolk, Va. SEVA 30 sacks/30,000 meals provided Shaw University Raleigh, N.C. The BEAR Essentials Pantry 12 sacks/12,000 meals provided South Carolina State University Orangeburg, S.C. Bulldog Express Pantry 30 sacks/30,000 meals provided Tennessee Tech University Cookeville, Tenn. Tennessee Tech Food Pantry 30 sacks/30,000 meals provided Towson University Towson, Md. Maryland Food Bank 20 sacks/20,000 meals provided University of Maryland College Park, Md. Capital Area Food Bank 27 sacks/27,000 meals provided University of Delaware Newark, Del. Food Bank of Delaware 24 sacks/24,000 meals provided University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC Carolina Cupboard Pantry 30 sacks/30,000 meals provided University of North Carolina at Pembroke Pembroke, N.C. The CARE Resource Center 19 sacks/19,000 meals provided University of Virginia Charlottesville, Va. Blue Ridge Area Food Bank 30 sacks/30,000 meals provided + 2,000 additional meals** Virginia State University Petersburg, Va. Troy Store Food Pantry 16 sacks/16 meals provided Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Va. Feeding Southwest Virginia 19 sacks/19,000 meals provided Virginia Union University Richmond, Va. FeedMore 30 sacks/30,000 meals provided Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, N.C. Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 25 sacks/25,000 meals provided William & Mary College Williamsburg, Va. Virginia Peninsula 22 sacks/22,000 meals provided Winston-Salem State University Winston-Salem, N.C. Rams Helping Hands Food Pantry 20 sacks/20,000 meals provided

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families and has committed to donating 3 billion meals*** by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion/feeds.

*$1 helps provide the equivalent of 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

**Food Lion Feeds provides up to 2,000 meals for every quarterback sack made in participating championship games.

***Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

