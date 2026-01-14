DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Smart Digital

If you purchased or acquired securities in Smart Digital between May 5, 2025 and September 26, 2025 at 9:34 AM EST and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).











NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Smart Digital Group Limited (“Smart Digital” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SDM) and reminds investors of the March 16, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) SDM was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used and/or intended to use offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) SDM's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price; (4) as a result, SDM securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by either or both of the SEC and NASDAQ; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 26, 2025, the Company's stock price collapsed 86.4% to close at $1.85 per share following an intraday halt by the NASDAQ Stock Market (the“NASDAQ”) for volatility just minutes after the market opened. Before the next trading day began, the SEC suspended trading in SDM securities from September 29, 2025, through October, 10, 2025, due to“potential manipulation” in the Company's securities“effectuated through recommendations made to investors by unknown persons via social media to purchase the securities of SDM, which appear to be designed to artificially inflate the price and volume of the securities of SDM.” The SEC cautioned“broker-dealers, shareholders and prospective purchasers that they should carefully consider the foregoing information along with all other currently available information and any information subsequently issued by the company.” With the SEC suspension scheduled to expire, on October 11, 2025, NASDAQ suspended trading in SDM securities pending a request for additional information. At the time of this filing, trading in SDM securities remains suspended with no end in sight.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Smart Digital's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

