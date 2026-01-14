Homesage.Ai Launches AI-Driven Home Improvement Platform With Renovation Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Homesage today announced the launch of its Renovation Intelligence feature, a comprehensive AI-powered solution designed to provide real estate investors and homeowners with data-driven insights for home improvement projects across residential properties.

The new capability analyzes renovation costs, potential value increases, and market-specific trends to help investors make informed decisions about property upgrades.

Real estate investors face increasing pressure to identify profitable renovation opportunities amid rising construction costs and fluctuating market conditions.

Traditional methods of estimating renovation ROI often rely on outdated data or subjective assessments, leading to costly miscalculations and missed opportunities in competitive markets.

"Renovation decisions have historically been based on intuition and incomplete data, often resulting in over-investment or missed value creation," said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage. "Our Renovation Intelligence feature transforms this process by delivering precise, market-specific insights that enable investors to optimize every improvement dollar and maximize property returns."

The Renovation Intelligence feature integrates seamlessly into Homesage's existing platform, which currently provides insights on 140+ million residential properties across the US. The system evaluates multiple factors, including local market trends, comparable property improvements, current material and labor costs, and neighborhood-specific value drivers.

Key capabilities of the Renovation Intelligence feature include:

1- Cost estimation for common renovation projects based on property size, location, and current market rates

2- Projected value increase analysis using AI-powered comparable sales data

3- ROI calculations that factor in holding costs, financing expenses, and market timing

4- Priority recommendations that identify which improvements deliver the highest returns in specific markets

5- Timeline projections for renovation completion based on project scope and local contractor availability

The platform provides investors with detailed renovation cost estimates, allowing them to compare different improvement strategies before committing capital.

This approach reduces uncertainty in the renovation planning process and helps investors allocate resources to projects with the strongest potential returns.

About HomeSage

HomeSage is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 140+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

