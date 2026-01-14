Tecomet And Orchid Orthopedic Solutions To Merge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global medical manufacturing combination expected to expand complementary capabilities, strengthen supply continuity and support long-term growth

Woburn, MA, and Mason, MI, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecomet and Orchid Orthopedic Solutions (“Orchid”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge, bringing together highly complementary capabilities to better serve their global customers, expand reach and support long-term growth.

Tecomet is a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of MedTech and Aerospace & Defense products. Orchid provides solutions for procedures in major MedTech markets in the U.S. and Europe.

The combined company will offer an enhanced portfolio of MedTech solutions with a broader, more resilient manufacturing footprint and increased capacity to invest in advanced manufacturing, automation and capacity expansion aligned with customer demand. With the shared goal of serving customers to the highest standard, the combined joint support of both Charlesbank Capital Partners and Nordic Capital, who have been the majority owners of Tecomet and Orchid since 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Andreas S. Weller, President and CEO of Tecomet, said“We are not just merging two companies – we are committed to an integration that builds on the strengths and heritage of both Tecomet and Orchid. With complementary technologies, expanded reach and a dedicated workforce across six countries, we believe the combined company will be better positioned to advance innovation and deliver reliable, high-quality solutions for surgeons worldwide.”

Nate Folkert, CEO of Orchid, said“Strategically, this is a strong fit. By combining our manufacturing capabilities, technical expertise and global footprints, we're creating a stronger, more competitive organization. Just as importantly, this combination is about long-term stability – building a company that is well equipped to grow, invest and create opportunity for our people.”

Until the transaction closes, Tecomet and Orchid will continue to operate as separate companies. The merger is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Tecomet

Tecomet is a global contract manufacturer serving the medical device and aerospace & defense markets. Tecomet operates 14 manufacturing locations across five countries, offering capabilities including forging, casting, precision machining, photochemical etching, finishing, additive manufacturing and sterile packaging.

About Orchid

Orchid is a global partner to MedTech OEMs, offering manufacturing services including additive manufacturing, bone in-growth coatings, forging, casting and machining. Orchid specializes in implants, instruments, and innovative technologies within joint reconstruction, hips, knees, spine, trauma, extremities, and dental supported by 10 facilities across the U.S., the U.K., and Switzerland.

