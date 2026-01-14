Registration Now Open For Yotta 2026

Yotta 2026 will bring together operators, hyperscalers, enterprise leaders, energy executives, investors, builders, policymakers and technology partners to confront the realities of AI scale, power constraints, capital deployment and infrastructure resilience. With an anticipated 6,000+ AI and digital infrastructure leaders coming, and a significantly expanded indoor and outdoor expo arena, the move to Caesars Forum reflects Yotta's rapid growth alongside the industry it serves.

“AI is rapidly reshaping every element of digital infrastructure-from chips to racks, to networks, cooling, power, investment and community relations,” said Rebecca Sausner, CEO of Yotta.“Yotta 2026 is designed to meet this moment, bringing the entire ecosystem into one room to move beyond theory and into real-world solutions around power, compute, capital and scale.”

Advisory Board–Led Program Development

Guided by this cross-sector expertise, the 2026 program is being built to reflect how the industry actually operates, not in silos but as an interconnected system where decisions around power, compute, capital, design and policy are deeply intertwined.

Key Themes for Yotta 2026

The Yotta 2026 agenda will focus on the most urgent challenges and opportunities shaping the AI infrastructure era, including:



AI infrastructure and compute density

Power generation, transmission and grid interconnection

Capital formation, finance and investment risk

Design, construction and operational resilience Policy, permitting and public-private alignment



Together, these themes provide a clear, market-driven view of how digital infrastructure must be designed, financed and operated to support AI at scale.

A Bigger Platform for a Bigger Moment

Hosted at Caesars Forum, Yotta 2026 will feature a massive indoor and outdoor expo hall, curated conference programming, immersive networking experiences and dedicated space for collaboration across the entire infrastructure value chain. From hyperscale compute and energy innovation to finance, policy and supply chain readiness, Yotta 2026 is built to support both strategic vision and practical execution.

With early registration now open, attendees are encouraged to secure their place at the industry's most comprehensive AI infrastructure gathering. Passes start at $795, with the best rates available for early registrants.

About Yotta 2026

