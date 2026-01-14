THE SOVEREIGN MANDATE: 5 Stocks Securing The 2026 Choke Points

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup Market Intelligence Brief –

The era of abundance has reached its limit.

The speculative fever of the last decade has been replaced by a scramble for the "Choke Point." The physical and digital bottlenecks that control the 2026 economy.

Investors are no longer buying "potential." They are buying the load-bearing walls of the real economy: The encryption that protects the state, the data that drives the drug, and the metals that build the grid.

If you do not own the bottleneck, you do not own the future.

The companies below control the gates. They are the beneficiaries of a structural flight to the essentials. Sovereignty, security, and survival.

THE DIGITAL SOVEREIGNTY

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) is scaling its operational capacity to meet a massive regulatory earthquake, having recently confirmed a significant expansion of its global footprint

The timing is precise. Today, January 14, the "Year of Quantum Security" officially launches in Washington, D.C., a global coordination effort backed by the FBI and NIST to secure critical data against future decryption.

The mandate is clear. Over 70% of the world's GDP will soon be generated in countries with strict data sovereignty laws. Governments and financial institutions are being forced to modernize their digital shields or face exclusion from the global economy.

QSE is capturing this $30 billion tech migration at the source.

By partnering with NUSA Networks in Indonesia, the company has secured a force-multiplier for its technology, fast-tracking its quantum-resilient algorithms into critical national infrastructure.

This is the ultimate Choke Point. You cannot have a sovereign digital economy if your data can be harvested and decrypted by foreign adversaries. QSE is providing the lock for the new digital border.

THE CLINICAL SIGNAL

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) has generated yet another critical validation of its platform, announcing updated clinical data

In the high-stakes world of oncology, survival data is the only currency that doesn't devalue.

The findings from the GOBLET trial continue to prove that pelareorep is a "Universal Key" for gastrointestinal tumors, successfully turning "cold" cancers into visible targets for the immune system.

This fresh efficacy signal follows the company's recent recruitment of the world's top oncologists from Memorial Sloan Kettering to its advisory board. Experts who follow data, not narratives.

The Choke Point is simple. Checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda generate $25 billion annually, but they fail in GI cancers. Oncolytics is proving its drug can unlock that market by making immunotherapy work in populations it previously could not reach.

The company is not selling a platform. It is selling access to billions in stranded revenue.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. at:

THE DEFENSE VELOCITY

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) accelerated its mission to redefine modern warfare this morning through the formation of a strategic joint venture

This marks the second major catalyst in seven days, following the $99.6 million acquisition of the QuantumSpeed acceleration engine.

The Choke Point in 2026 is no longer just the hardware. It is the time dimension. Modern defense systems are drowning in sensing data, but they are starving for the computational speed required to act on it.

VisionWave is building the velocity stack that collapses the space between detection and neutralization.

By combining its new computational engine with a high-execution JV structure, the company is positioning itself as the "Intelligence Layer" for a Western defense base that is urgently pivoting toward persistent, autonomous surveillance.

In a geopolitical environment where decision latency equals defeat, VisionWave owns the microsecond advantage.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings Inc. at:

THE BIOLOGICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

While the market obsesses over the digital grid, Avant is upgrading the human operator.

A 21st-century economy cannot function with a workforce burdened by chronic, non-communicable diseases. Through the formation of Insulinova, a joint venture aimed at restoring insulin production in diabetics, and the exclusive licensing of Klotho-producing cells for longevity, Avant is treating human health as critical infrastructure.

The market still prices this as a technology shell. The company is building a biological repair platform.

This is the ultimate Choke Point. Biological resilience. A nation cannot maintain its grid, its defenses, or its economy if its population is metabolically compromised.

Avant is positioning itself as the primary provider of the cellular "upgrades" required for the new economy. The body is infrastructure. The company is the engineer.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies Inc. at:

THE STRATEGIC INVENTORY

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) is capitalizing on the convergence of geology and policy, having just announced preliminary assay results

On January 6, the company reported silver values as high as 2,370 g/t, alongside bonanza-grade tungsten reaching 6,550 ppm.

This is the Choke Point of the hardware supercycle. Tungsten is the critical defense metal the West is currently importing from adversaries. Silver is the conductive backbone of every solar panel and AI data center.

The timing is precise. British Columbia's recent permitting reforms have cleared the path for high-grade assets to move toward production. The "One Project, One Review" framework eliminates the regulatory gauntlet that buried previous discovery cycles.

GoldHaven owns the strategic inventory the West is scrambling to secure. The deposit is bonanza-grade. The jurisdiction is stable. The policy tailwind is immediate.

In a system where supply chains are weaponized, proximity to critical metals is sovereignty.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources Corp. at:

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

...

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. Specifically, readers should be aware that QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., VisionWave Holdings Inc., Avant Technologies Inc., and GoldHaven Resources Corp. are or have directly/indirectly been commercial clients of MIQ, Baystreet Media Corp. (“BAY”), or their affiliates (entities under common ownership). The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. The owner/operator of MIQ also own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., VisionWave Holdings Inc., Avant Technologies Inc., and GoldHaven Resources Corp. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of these companies at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document relating to GoldHaven Resources Corp. have been reviewed and approved by two Qualified Persons (QPs). The Copeçal Technical Report identifies Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, as the Qualified Person responsible for the report. The report "GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs" states that the technical information has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person and Country Manager of GoldHaven. Regarding QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., VisionWave Holdings Inc., Avant Technologies Inc., and GoldHaven Resources Corp., while the technical information contained herein is derived from official regulatory filings and news releases previously approved by the issuers' designated Qualified Persons, this specific publication has not been independently reviewed, verified, or approved by those issuers. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.