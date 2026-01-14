From High School To MIT: West Nottingham Academy Grade 11 Intern Selected To Teach AI At MIT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- West Nottingham Academy is proud to announce that Grade 11 student, Arjun, has been selected to teach a 4-credit artificial intelligence course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) this January. This extraordinary opportunity highlights the strength of West Nottingham's internship and real-world learning pathways for ambitious students.

Arjun's journey began with an internship facilitated by West Nottingham Academy that placed him at MIT, where he has worked closely with professor, Dr. Manolis Kellis on cutting-edge AI, data science, and cognitive cartography technologies. His work spans visual data science, interactive datasets, and human-driven AI research - experience that uniquely qualifies him to lead this for-credit course offered to both undergraduate and graduate students.

West Nottingham's academic philosophy emphasizes real-world engagement and college-level scholarship long before students graduate, and Arjun's accomplishment is a powerful example of that mission in action. This milestone reflects not only his own dedication and expertise in STEM but also West Nottingham Academy's commitment to providing globally meaningful internship opportunities for students poised to lead in technology and innovation.

“This is what happens when students are trusted with authentic responsibility and supported to operate at the highest levels,” said John Guffey, President of West Nottingham Academy.“Arjun's work reflects the kind of intellectual readiness and academic maturity colleges look for-and rarely see-before matriculation.”

The experience underscores West Nottingham Academy's mission to prepare students not just for college admission, but for meaningful contribution once they arrive.

If you're interested in learning more about West Nottingham Academy or exploring admissions, you can inquire here.