Grassroots Campaign Launched 'Take The Pledge' Against Authoritarian Movement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renew Democracy 250 (RD250), an independent, self-funded, unaffiliated grassroots organization, today announced the launch of“TAKE THE PLEDGE,” a national campaign calling on Americans to defend American democracy and the constitution and to oppose any authoritarian movement.

Citizens are being asked to go online to RenewDemocracy250 to take the pledge. Thursday, January 29 is the official national kick-off of the campaign.

According to Steve Tobia, Campaign Chair of TAKE THE PLEDGE Campaign,“The Pledge is not a political statement, a loyalty test, or a formal agreement and not a fundraiser. It's a public affirmation of something more basic - a commitment to democratic participation, civic responsibility, and refusing to sit out during the most contentious political moment in our country's history.”

Tobia further states,““The pledge's power comes from how many people take it - and how many people ask their family and friends to take the pledge. Then we can tell Congress to defend our democracy and constitution.”

The grassroots organization seeks to recruit millions of Americans from every political affinity so that they can be a powerful grassroots influencer.“No matter what public policy debate is occurring, we want Congress to always protect our democracy and constitution,” states Tobia.

“Supporting any form of authoritarianism is against the core principles of our democracy and constitution.” states Josh Wilk, founder/chair of RD250.“All Americans should defend our democratic freedoms of speech, press and assembly; the separation of church and state; and three independent branches of government, and do not support the centralized power and control we are experiencing today.”

Tobia concluded,“Whether you are a Republican, Democrat or Independent, there is frustration with the current direction of America. But despite the rhetoric and divisiveness, Americans still believe in core democratic values and principles. Taking the Pledge is the first step to renewing this commitment.”

Renew Democracy 250 Pledge

“I pledge to be an engaged citizen, committed to defending and protecting the principles of democracy regardless of my political beliefs, I pledge to reject authoritarianism in all its forms and will oppose any efforts that deny our rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.”

END