(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Jaguar Mining Inc.: Announced its preliminary operating results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Consolidated gold production totaled 9,356 ounces, all from the Pilar mine, compared with 14,787ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024, which included production from both the Pilar and Turmalina mines. Jaguar Mining Inc. shares T are trading up $0.17 at $8.36.
