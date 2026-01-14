Blessing Kavhu

Developing advanced multi-species connectivity modeling to assess ecological resilience under climate change. This is involving integration of cutting-edge GIS, remote sensing, and computational modeling to support biodiversity conservation and landscape planning. Key projects include: - Multi-Species connectivity modeling: Developing predictive models to evaluate habitat connectivity in response to climate shifts. - California Futures browser development: Contributing to an interactive spatial tool for future scenario planning and environmental decision-making. - ClimCona QGIS plugin development: Designing a GIS-based plugin to streamline climate connectivity analysis for researchers and conservationists. - Transboundary avian connectivity: Investigating cross-border movement patterns of bird species to inform international conservation strategies

