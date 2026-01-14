Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blessing Kavhu

Blessing Kavhu


2026-01-14 10:07:32
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow, Remote Sensing & GIS Data Scientist I Conservationist I Transboundary Water Modeler I Technical Advisory Board Member I UCSC Climate Justice Fellow I UCSC Coastal Climate Resilience Fellow, University of California, Santa Cruz
Profile Articles Activity

Developing advanced multi-species connectivity modeling to assess ecological resilience under climate change. This is involving integration of cutting-edge GIS, remote sensing, and computational modeling to support biodiversity conservation and landscape planning. Key projects include:
- Multi-Species connectivity modeling: Developing predictive models to evaluate habitat connectivity in response to climate shifts.
- California Futures browser development: Contributing to an interactive spatial tool for future scenario planning and environmental decision-making.
- ClimCona QGIS plugin development: Designing a GIS-based plugin to streamline climate connectivity analysis for researchers and conservationists.
- Transboundary avian connectivity: Investigating cross-border movement patterns of bird species to inform international conservation strategies

Experience
  • 2024–present Researcher, University of California Santa Cruz

The Conversation

MENAFN14012026000199003603ID1110599020



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search