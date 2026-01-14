Russians Shell Orikhiv With Artillery, Woman Wounded
He specified that the woman wounded as a result of the Russian attack is 54 years old and is receiving medical assistance. A private house was also damaged as a result of the attack in Orikhiv.Read also: Ukraine to get analogues of Russian Molniia drones - MoD Fedorov
As reported, the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation decided to evacuate children and their parents from five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
