Russians Shell Orikhiv With Artillery, Woman Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

He specified that the woman wounded as a result of the Russian attack is 54 years old and is receiving medical assistance. A private house was also damaged as a result of the attack in Orikhiv.

As reported, the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation decided to evacuate children and their parents from five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.