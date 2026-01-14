Shmyhal Supports Completion Of New Nuclear Power Plant Units

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The newly appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Denys Shmyhal, stated this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He noted that nuclear energy is the backbone of Ukraine's energy system and that this sector must be developed.

"Where it is possible to act promptly now and build nuclear units on the basis of already developed projects, this should be done. The Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant is the closest to the construction of new nuclear units. Therefore, my position is to develop this direction and build as quickly as possible," Shmyhal said.

Military receives more than 1,500 anti-Shahed drones per day - Shmyhal

In addition, he spoke in favor of the corporatization of PJSC "Centrenergo" with the possibility of its subsequent privatization.

As reported, on February 11, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase from Bulgaria of Russian-made equipment to complete the construction of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. At the same time, for the actual start of construction, parliament must adopt a separate law.

In April, the Bulgarian government stated that the country would not sell Ukraine two reactors from the unfinished Belene Nuclear Power Plant, which were planned to be used for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal/Facebook